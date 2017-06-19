Cutting The Glare For Migraine Sufferers
CMM's unique video aims to get people wearing sunglasses on June 21
The 3D, 90-second animated video called “Show You Care, Wear A Pair” follows a penguin named Bob through a manic day. It’s June 21 - AMD’s Migraine Awareness Day - and Bob is surrounded by a city full of other penguins wearing sunglasses. He’s not sure what to make of it.
“This campaign is intended to give (supporters) a simple symbol, sunglasses, that they can rally around. Sunglasses should be a....call that migraines deserve attention.” says Frederick Godley, an Otolaryngologist and AMD Executive Board member.
Migraine headaches affect 12 percent of the population and are made worse by bright light. Sunglasses are one of the best ways to mitigate the effect. CMM founder Firdaus Kharas put his irrepressible imagination to work to convey the importance of showing support.
“My approach has always been to combine humour and animation to make something memorable. What’s funnier than a Sumo-wrestling penguin wearing orange sunglass?” he says.
About Chocolate Moose Media
Chocolate Moose Media (CMM) is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,500 animated videos in 188 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel. For further information visit www.chocmoose.com.
About the Association of Migraine Disorders
The association is a non-profit organization with a mission to end the suffering from migraine illness through research, education, and collaboration. For further information visit http://www.migrainedisorders.org.
Show You Care, Wear A Pair