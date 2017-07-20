Anguilla Marks 50TH Anniversary with a Year of Celebrations

Anguilla 50th Celebrations Luxury Vacation Rentals Anguilla Luxury Vacations Anguilla

The beautiful Caribbean Island of Anguilla celebrates 50 years of independence with some great events

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anguilla is currently celebrating 50 years since the Anguilla Revolution of 1967and their separation from the St Kitts and Nevis Federation. Exceptional Villas, leading villa luxury rental company are celebrating the island’s anniversary by giving their clients a complimentary economy car for every Anguilla reservation this Summer.

Two days of public holidays were celebrated on the island at the end of May and they held several events and activities on the island to honour the anniversary. Anguilla is planning a full year of activity until April 2018 that will promote the culture and history and bring more visitors to the island.

The Anguilla Tourist Board and Seaborne Airlines have formed a partnership to offer more services between San Juan and Clayton Lloyd airport in Anguilla. They now offer services five days per week with morning and evening flights available at the weekend which provides clients with more options for getting to the paradise island.

The activities that are planned for the year ahead consist of 50 exhibitions, displays and events. The events will include heritage tours and for a limited time a play named “The Pepper in der Soup” which tell tells the story of the Anguilla Revolution.

Exceptional Villas feature some of the most exclusive and luxurious villas and resorts across Anguilla.

“The 50 years celebration this year is a fantastic way to promote the culture and history of the island and more importantly to attract and encourage more people to visit Anguilla,” says Niamh McCarthy who is the Anguilla travel specialist for Exceptional Villas. Anguilla really is one of Exceptional Villa's most popular Caribbean islands offering the best beaches in the Caribbean and unspoilt scenery

Anguilla is a small unique island that is just over 16 miles long by 3 miles wide and offers 33 of the best beaches in the world. The island takes pride in their culture and is well known for their award-winning cuisine and excellent beach bars.

