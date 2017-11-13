NexorONE® Integration with PayXpert® provides the payment processing infrastructure to support online payments

We are proud with our partnership, both as client and provider, to bring to the market reliable added value services. Looking forward to bring our expertise and technology to a wide range of partners.” — Nicolas RIEGERT, Payxpert, CEO and Co-Founder

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexorONE® the leading Online Banking Software Solution™ has integrated to PayXpert LTD, a secure, global, and Multi-Currency, Payment Solution for merchants. This new full integration capability will enable companies operating the NexorONE® Platform to accept payments in traditional and virtual settings. PayXpert is a browser-based and mobile global payment application designed to help financial institutions centralize and streamline their payment processes

The range of services offered includes:

- Advanced Gateway and Business Intelligence services giving you full control over your acquirers through one centralized solution

- IPSP solutions to increase your portfolio of acquirers and alternative payment solutions

- Risk management solutions to reduce fraud

- Chargeback Recovery

- Prepaid Card solution to proceed with outgoing payments to affiliates, agents or employees

About PayXpert®

Founded in 2008, PayXpert has expanded its presence to UK, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Taiwan and Switzerland. Thanks to a large network of acquirers, PayXpert can process and settle in over 180 currencies and offer like for like (without currency conversion) in 22 currencies. PayXpert is a registered Payment Establishment with passport of its license all over Europe. It is also licensed in Switzerland and Taiwan. Last but not least, PayXpert is officially providing, famous Chinese WECHAT payment solution, both online and offline. Please visit https://www.PayXpert.com/.

About NexorONE®

NexorONE® is the leading Online Banking Software Solution™. With its robust modular scalability and wide array of features, it serves a broad variety of financial entities such as Online and Private Banks, Credit Unions, eWallets, Trusts & Asset Management Companies and Payment Platforms. NexorONE® has been deployed to more than 300 financial entities worldwide, spread throughout 40 countries and in 16 languages. Features include a customizable responsive interface, user groups and admin roles, compliance rules (KYC, AML, etc.), API's and continuous updates. Please visit Banking.Systems and www.NexorONE.com.