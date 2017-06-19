Issued by Plover Bay Technologies

Plover Bay Technologies SpeedFusion SD-WAN vs Single LTE

A vehicle was outfitted with 2 cameras: one with a single LTE connection, and another with a SpeedFusion SD-WAN connection.

Plover Bay Technologies (HKEX:1523)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plover Bay's SpeedFusion SD-WAN technology enables connections of any type to combine their bandwidth into the same network. In this live demo, one camera streams video using a single LTE connection while the other camera streams video using SpeedFusion SD-WAN. While the single LTE video stream stutters and breaks up, the SpeedFusion SD-WAN video stream keeps on running smoothly and reliably.

SpeedFusion SD-WAN vs Single LTE

About

Plover Bay Technologies Limited is a listed company on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1523.HK). We are a well-established next generation Internet Connectivity vendor focusing on the design, development, marketing and sale of our products and services. Our products and services are used by enterprise users, such as multinational companies, as well as industry users, including those in the transportation, public safety, retail and education industries. The next generation Internet connectivity (also known as SD-WAN) market is a subset of the global Internet connectivity market.

http://www.ploverbay.com/

