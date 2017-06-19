Plover Bay Technologies SpeedFusion SD-WAN vs Single LTE

A vehicle was outfitted with 2 cameras: one with a single LTE connection, and another with a SpeedFusion SD-WAN connection.

Plover Bay Technologies (HKEX:1523)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plover Bay's SpeedFusion SD-WAN technology enables connections of any type to combine their bandwidth into the same network. In this live demo, one camera streams video using a single LTE connection while the other camera streams video using SpeedFusion SD-WAN. While the single LTE video stream stutters and breaks up, the SpeedFusion SD-WAN video stream keeps on running smoothly and reliably.

SpeedFusion SD-WAN vs Single LTE