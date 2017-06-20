ENTERPRISE CLOUD COMPUTING LEADER NUTANIX AND SURELINE SYSTEMS FORMALIZE LICENSING AGREEMENT
Agreement Harnesses the Powerful Combination of Industry Leading Hyperconvergence and Agentless Migration Software Solutions
Tweet this: @SurelineSystems and @Nutanix ink #licensing agreement for enterprise #data migration – full story at http://bit.ly2hjZObP
SUREedge Migrator is Nutanix Ready verified for Nutanix AHV, a powerful built-in virtualization solution. Nutanix can utilize SUREedge Migrator in their services offerings when onboarding new customers to Nutanix AHV, part of Acropolis. Nutanix Acropolis combines feature-rich software-defined storage, compute and networking with built-in virtualization in a turnkey hyperconverged infrastructure solution that can run any application at any scale.
“Sureline’s SUREedge migration solution was incredibly easy-to-use and highly reliable,” said Bert Leeman, IRC Engineering NV. “We were very impressed with how fast the software allowed us to migrate our VMs while automatically converting to Nutanix AHV.”
“We are very excited to enter into this agreement with such an industry leader,” said George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We see customers migrating physical servers and VMs from a variety of hypervisors as well as VMs from public clouds to Nutanix AHV. The key benefits of SUREedge Migrator- is to migrate efficiently, reliably and error free without interrupting the production environment and with minimal downtime.”
Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on Nutanix AHV. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.
Follow Sureline:
Twitter: @SurelineSystems
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/sureline-systems
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/Sureline-Systems-Inc-432101430287977/
About Sureline Systems
Sureline's patented and award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacenter Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through encrypted and efficient data transmission, and reliable transformation of the entire application, its data and interdependencies from source server to the target server virtualization or Cloud. It is easy-to- deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructures), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and application mobility objectives. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of partners
About Nutanix Ready
Nutanix Ready identifies recommended applications and solutions that are trusted to enhance the Nutanix Delivery infrastructure. Products featured in Nutanix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner eco-system, Nutanix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Nutanix Ready demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, continued industry relationships and interoperability.
###
© 2017 Sureline Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Sureline Systems, the Sureline logo, and SUREedge are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sureline Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information regarding products, services and offerings are subject to change without notice. For the latest information, please visit www.surelinesystems.com
Douglas W. Gruehl
Sureline Systems Inc
1-408-829-8656
email us here