Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Now Urging a Navy Veteran or Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma in Texas To Call Them for Access to The Top Attorneys for Better Compensation

Tragically once you hire a lawyer or law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation you are stuck with them” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or maritime worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they hire the nation's top lawyers for a much better financial compensation result. We could not say it enough times-if you do not hire the very best and skilled mesothelioma attorneys you probably will not get the best possible compensation-especially if you are a US Navy Veteran or maritime worker in Texas as we would like to discuss." http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Center fears that a Navy Veteran or maritime worker with mesothelioma in Texas could easily get shortchanged by hiring lawyers or a law firm that are not fulltime mesothelioma attorneys. A financial compensation claim-for a US Navy Veteran or a maritime worker could easily be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. A Texas maritime worker with mesothelioma could see a compensation claim that exceeds a million dollars if their exposure to asbestos happened in more than one state as they would like to explain at 800-714-0303-especially if the maritime worker was exposed to asbestos in the oil and gas industry. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Vital hiring a lawyer tip for a Navy Veteran or maritime worker in Texas who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma from the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are urging a diagnosed Veteran or maritime worker with mesothelioma in Texas to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide on the spot access to some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys who are based in Texas. Tragically once you hire a lawyer or law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation you are stuck with them-so we want to make certain a person with this rare cancer is talking directly to the most skilled attorneys when it comes to compensation results." http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington, etc.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: http://www.mdanderson.org/patient-and-cancer-information/cancer-infor … Mesothelioma/

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Texas. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html



