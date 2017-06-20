Global IoT Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IoT - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Internet of things (IoT) market, analyzes and researches the IoT development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Amazon Web Services
Autodesk SeeControl
BlackBerry
Bosch Software Innovations
Bright Wolf
C3 IoT
Carriots
Concirrus
Connio
Cumulocity
Davra Networks
Device Insight
EVRYTHNG
Exosite
General Electric
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, IoT can be split into
Managed Services
Professional Services
Market segment by Application, IoT can be split into
Artificial Intelligence
Connectivity
Networking
Sensing/Sensors
Databases
Table of Contents
Global IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of IoT
1.1 IoT Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 IoT Market by Type
1.3.1 Managed Services
1.3.2 Professional Services
1.4 IoT Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Artificial Intelligence
1.4.2 Connectivity
1.4.3 Networking
1.4.4 Sensing/Sensors
1.4.5 Databases
2 Global IoT Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Amazon Web Services
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Autodesk SeeControl
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 BlackBerry
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Bosch Software Innovations
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Bright Wolf
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 C3 IoT
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Carriots
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Concirrus
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Connio
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Cumulocity
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 IoT Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Davra Networks
3.12 Device Insight
3.13 EVRYTHNG
3.14 Exosite
3.15 General Electric
4 Global IoT Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global IoT Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global IoT Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of IoT in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT
…
Continued....
