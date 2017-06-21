nexogy to provide Managed Cloud Solutions to the largest privately-owned clinical research center in the United States.
QPS-Miami Research Associates, is the largest privately-owned multi-specialty clinical research center in the United States. www.qps.comMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nexogy, a leading provider of cloud services, has secured a $90K, three-year cloud solutions contract with a leading health system. The company cited nexogy's line/extension model really helped them to differentiate from some of the other Hosted PBX Providers that were initially bidding on this contract.
nexogy's team of experts will provide a comprehensive suite of cloud services including:
-An advanced, fully integrated Cloud Business Phone Services providing scalable, converged voice and data solutions to accommodate future growth
- Call center functionality and reporting
- Remote worker capabilities
- Admin tools to change greetings, auto-attendants and queue configurations in real time
The health system was impressed with nexogy's robust, geographically diverse nationwide network, which in combination with its integrated, single source cloud solutions will enable the company to reliably and securely connect multiple managed branches of the health system across multiple states.
nexogy's ability to provide a comprehensive suite of additional cloud services like the Enhanced Contact Center Solution and the Receptionist Console Module were also important points of consideration for the institution, as it looks to migrate more of its business to the cloud over time.
About QPSI
QPSl is a global leader in clinical research. And they are well known for their quality, technical expertise, efficiency and customer focus. We are thrilled to have earned the trust and confidence of this community-focused organization that shares nexogy's dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience," said Felipe Lahrssen, nexogy's COO.
About nexogy
nexogy is a complete telecommunications provider that gives businesses the power to manage all of the communications from anywhere, at any time. nexogy has been providing communications services to thousands of businesses since 1999, bringing new technology to your desktop and workforce, matched with outstanding support and customer service. nexogy is a trademark of LD Telecommunications, Inc. For more information, visit nexogy.com.
