Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee with Proof a Company in Massachusetts Has Falsely Claimed to be Minority Owned to The Federal Government to Call About Rewards

“We are urging an employee of a Massachusetts based federal contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business” — Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center, “We are urging an employee of a Massachusetts based federal contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant in the event the contractor has misrepresented their ownership status to get preferential treatment on a federal contract or bidding for federal contracts." http://Massachusetts.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Center believes the system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses obtain federal work contracts is or can be very easy to manipulate. As an example, a Caucasian male could appoint his female wife president/CEO of an environmental cleanup company or any type of firm offering services to the federal government, and call the company a minority or woman owned business-even though his wife had nothing to do with the day to day operation or management of the business. The company could be based in Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center is interested in hearing about companies involved in this type of wrongdoing that involve following federal departments or agencies:

* Environmental Protection Agency

* Department of Defense

* Department of Energy

* General Services Administration

* Housing & Urban Development



“If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Massachusetts to get an unfair competitive advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s explore the reward possibilities. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it could have been worth?" http://Massachusetts.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Massachusetts based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Massachusetts can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Massachusetts.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com



