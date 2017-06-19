Global Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies Automotive Exhaust Sensor in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Continental
Analog Devices, Inc
Delphi
Denso
Emerson Electric
ABB
Broadcom
Faurecia
Hella Kgaa Hueck
Hitachi Ltd
Infineon
NGK Spark Plug
Bosch
Sensata
Stoneridge
Tenneco
By types, the market can be split into
Oxygen Sensor
NOX Sensor
Particulate Matter Sensor
By Application, the market can be split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.2 Classification of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.2.1 Oxygen Sensor
1.2.2 NOX Sensor
1.2.3 Particulate Matter Sensor
1.3 Applications of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
…
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Sensor
8.1 Continental
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Continental 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Continental 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Analog Devices, Inc
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Analog Devices, Inc 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Analog Devices, Inc 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Delphi
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Delphi 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Delphi 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Denso
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Denso 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Denso 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Emerson Electric
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Emerson Electric 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Emerson Electric 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 ABB
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 ABB 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 ABB 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Broadcom
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Broadcom 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Broadcom 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Faurecia
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Faurecia 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Faurecia 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Hella Kgaa Hueck
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Hella Kgaa Hueck 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Hella Kgaa Hueck 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Hitachi Ltd
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Hitachi Ltd 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Hitachi Ltd 2016 Automotive Exhaust Sensor Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.11 Infineon
8.12 NGK Spark Plug
8.13 Bosch
8.14 Sensata
8.15 Stoneridge
8.16 Tenneco
Continued....
