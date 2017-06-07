SAN GABRIEL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ENDORSES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S LEADING REALTOR, RUDY L. KUSUMA

Sandy Rosco of San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Reviews and Endorsed Rudy Lira Kusuma

SAN GABRIEL, CA, USA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been endorsed yet again in The Golden State and this time the legendary realtor was recognized by Sandy Rosco, the Executive Director of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce. Sandy is not only one of the leading figures in San Gabriel and Los Angeles County but she also knows Rudy as one of her fellow member in the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce.“Rudy Kusuma has been a part of our chamber for eight and a half years and I have watched him develop himself and the people around him over all these years.” Said Sandy Rosco, the Executive Director of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce while endorsing Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team. “Team NuVision is an amazing team that Rudy has assembled and I have heard a lot about their amazing services in the real estate industry.” She added.Sandy highlighted both professional and personal aspects of Rudy’s presence in the Chamber of Commerce and appreciated his hard work and dedication. According to Sandy Rosco, Rudy L. Kusuma is a man of honor, deep principles, integrity and most importantly, trust. Moreover, she stressed hard on the fact that Rudy never ever goes back on a promise that he makes and she loves this about him.Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has broken several records in the real estate market of Southern California with a success rate that is far higher than any other realtor in more than 15 areas across Southern California including the Los Angeles County. Besides selling homes faster than any other realtor in the area with his exclusive buyers-in-waiting system, Rudy has also helped a lot of chamber members with their businesses in his professional capacity.For more information, please visit: www.TeamNuVision.net OR www.RudyHasTheBuyers.com To read the reviews of Rudy L. Kusuma, please visit his Zillow page:To watch complete video endorsement of Sandy Rosco, the Executive Director of San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce, please visit:

