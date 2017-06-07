RUDY L. KUSUMA’S EXCLUSIVE BUYERS-IN-WAITING SYSTEM IS SELLING HOMES LIKE HOT CAKES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Thom Tran of KNX1070AM Reviews Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

WITH MORE THAN 7900 BUYERS IN HIS WAITING DATABASE, THE REAL-ESTATE GURU OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IS GETTING ENDORSED BY MEDIA PERSONALITIES

Your Home Sold Guaranteed or I'll Buy it* To discuss the sale of your home, call Rudy at 626-789-0159 and Start Packing!” — Rudy L. Kusuma

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been endorsed yet again on state-radio. This time, the leading realtor and his home selling team were endorsed by Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station, the radio KNX 1070AM. The 24 hour news and traffic station is one of most popular radio channel for both the roads as well as homes in The Golden State.“I just want to tell my listeners who are thinking about selling their home to start packing.” Said the radio host live on KNX 1070 AM broadcast while talking about the real estate market of California. “Rudy is one of a kind realtor and his patented buyer’s awaiting s system sells houses as if they are fresh pieces of cake.” He added while endorsing Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team.During the broadcast, it was also mentioned that Rudy and his team sold more than 300 homes in the last 12 months, which is more impressive than any other realtor operating in all of the Cali. The host also mentioned the fact that Rudy Kusuma gets his clients top dollars with most of them getting thousands of dollars more than their original asking price.Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Reviews have been phenomenal and some of his clients even made live calls in the recent broadcasts where he was endorsed. With exceptional services offered by the renowned realtor, Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has undoubtedly become the number one choice for buying or selling homes in more than 15 major areas across California.For more information, please visit: www.TeamNuVision.net OR www.RudyHasTheBuyers.com To read the reviews of Rudy L. Kusuma, please visit his Zillow page:To listen to the full radio show, please visit:

Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team Endorsed on Radio KNX 1070AM