RUDY L. KUSUMA’S EXCLUSIVE BUYERS-IN-WAITING SYSTEM IS SELLING HOMES LIKE HOT CAKES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
WITH MORE THAN 7900 BUYERS IN HIS WAITING DATABASE, THE REAL-ESTATE GURU OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IS GETTING ENDORSED BY MEDIA PERSONALITIES
“I just want to tell my listeners who are thinking about selling their home to start packing.” Said the radio host live on KNX 1070 AM broadcast while talking about the real estate market of California. “Rudy is one of a kind realtor and his patented buyer’s awaiting s system sells houses as if they are fresh pieces of cake.” He added while endorsing Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team.
During the broadcast, it was also mentioned that Rudy and his team sold more than 300 homes in the last 12 months, which is more impressive than any other realtor operating in all of the Cali. The host also mentioned the fact that Rudy Kusuma gets his clients top dollars with most of them getting thousands of dollars more than their original asking price.
Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Reviews have been phenomenal and some of his clients even made live calls in the recent broadcasts where he was endorsed. With exceptional services offered by the renowned realtor, Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has undoubtedly become the number one choice for buying or selling homes in more than 15 major areas across California.
For more information, please visit:
www.TeamNuVision.net OR www.RudyHasTheBuyers.com
To read the reviews of Rudy L. Kusuma, please visit his Zillow page:
www.zillow.com/profile/rudylk/
To listen to the full radio show, please visit:
https://youtu.be/Cp5O_EoR5_A
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - RUDY L. KUSUMA HOME SELLING TEAM
626-789-0159
email us here
Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team Endorsed on Radio KNX 1070AM