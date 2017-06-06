Trump should warn the Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wikramasinghe to fulfill his promise to the U.S. and others.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe (left) and the LTTE's chief negotiator Anton Balasingham meet for talks in Oslo on November 24.

If Sinhalese are not willing to share power with the Tamils, the U.S. should recognize Tamils’ safe and secure land, called Tamil Eelam,.

A Tamil spokesman for Tamils for Trump urges the Trump administration to use this opportunity, while Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is in the US, to raise concerns about the promises that the past and present Sri Lankan leaders made to get funds and arms to the international community.



The U.S. Tamil group asks the Trump administration to force the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to fulfill the pledge to a political solution merging North and East into a federal arrangement or union, as promised to the international community by former presidents of Sri Lanka, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa. This promise was made to get arms and money from the international community to weaken the Tamil Tiger’s arms struggle for separation.

This promise should be fulfilled based on the following:



1. Instead of weakening the Tamil Tigers, Sri Lanka used the arms from international community to kill the Tamil Tigers and 245,000 Tamil civilians. It has been 8 years since the ethnic war ended, and nothing has been done to offer the promised political solution. In fact, the then and now current Prime Minster Ranil Wikramasinghe negotiated with the Tamil Tigers in Oslo to form a north and east merged federal arrangement for Tamils. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson should ask Mr. Wikramasinghe, who is currently in the US, for progress on the merger and federal political arrangements for the Tamils.



2. As the Sri Lankans agreed to UNHRC 30/1 resolution in Geneva to implement war crime investigation with foreign judges and prosecutors.



3. Tamils are suffering and in a lot of agony. Still Tamil women and men are facing sexual violence from over 200,000 occupying Sri Lankan Sinhala army. Problems include economic suppression by Sri Lankan government, white van abduction of Tamils, disappearances, illegal and forceful Sinhala settlement in Tamil areas, destruction of Tamil culture, and use of the Tamils’ homes and agricultural lands by Sri Lankan army.



4. There has also been destruction of Hindu temples and churches by the Sri Lankan Sinhalese. Additional issues include drug and pornography supplied to Tamil youths, as well as aggressive and speedy construction Buddhist temple in Tamil Hindu areas, even as Tamils protest. This is the way Sinhalese do ethnic cleansing. First, they build the Buddhism temple, then Sinhalese settlers, and Sri Lankan army enter to protect the illegally settled Sinhala settlers. In this process, they take lands from Tamils and terrify surrounding Tamils to leave. This is what Sri Lankan government has done in Tamil the Eastern Province for the last 70 years. There were successful in chasing away many Tamils.



This is a great opportunity for the U.S. officials to covey this evenhanded message for the leadership of Sri Lanka to keep their promises to the U.S. and others.