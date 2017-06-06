Pacific Coast Wrestling® Signs Douglas James

Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) Douglas James - PCW Light Heavyweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Douglas James (c) - July 28th at PCW Second to None

PCW announced today that it signed Light Heavyweight Champion, Douglas James, to wrestle exclusively for the promotion in S. California for the next year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW®) announced today that it signed Light Heavyweight Champion, Douglas James, to wrestle exclusively for the promotion in Southern California for the next year.

A local favorite, James shocked the crowd by defeating Mr. 450 for the PCW Light Heavyweight Title at last Friday’s AWAKE Energy Shots Presents PCW Showdown. 450 was originally scheduled to wrestle Hammerstone, however he failed to meet the 215 pound Light Heavyweight weight limit. James was then inserted into the match with Mr. 450. Mr. 450 dominated almost the entire match; however James showed his resiliency in the end, gaining the victory with a running knee strike.

“I’ve been watching Douglas grow as a wrestler since the Spring of 2015,” stated Mike Scharnagl, PCW’s Owner. “I saw him at a Santino Bros. Wrestling School dojo event and told him right there that at some point he’d be a star in PCW, which hadn’t even had an event yet. Not event two years later, and he’s on top of the Light Heavyweight division in the fastest growing professional wrestling promotion in Southern California.”

“After watching him scratch and claw in his match with 450 and come out victorious – the thunderous reaction from the crowd - I knew we had to lock him up because he’s an emerging superstar,” Scharnagl added.

Terms of the agreement were not released; however PCW will be offering Douglas James branded merchandise and memorabilia while he competes for the promotion for the next year.

James joins the Almighty Sheik, Fatu, Mr. 450, Flip Gordon and Hammerstone as PCW exclusive wrestlers in Southern California.

James’ first title defense comes in the at PCW’s next event, Second to None, which takes place Friday, July 28th at the Longshoremen’s Hall in Wilmington, CA. He’ll be defending the Light Heavyweight Title against another emerging superstar, Lio Rush. The main event will feature new PCW Heavyweight Champion, John Hennigan, defending his title versus new number one contender, Sami Callihan, and returning former PCW Champion, Penta 0 M. Tickets start at $25 for General Admission.

Tickets, further information and streaming video of past events can be found on PCWLive.com.

###



About Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW)

Based in the heart of the South Bay of Los Angeles, Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) brings exciting, hard hitting professional wrestling action to Wilmington, CA. PCW offers a blend of Japanese strong style and old school pro wrestling (1970s and 80s NWA) and features some of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including the Almighty Sheik, John Hennigan Rob Van Dam, Penta 0 M, Mr. 450, Douglas James, Sami Callihan, Alexander Hammerstone, Willie Mack and more. For more information regarding Pacific Coast Wrestling, please visit pcwlive.com or facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling.

About AWAKE Energy Shots

Sold exclusively on SHOP.com, AWAKE Energy Shots keep you alert and energized with 200 mg of caffeine with zero calories and zero sugar. They also support mental clarity and boost metabolism thru amino acids and B vitamins. Visit SHOP.com for more information.

