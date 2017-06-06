Nail & Hair Care Spa Wins Consecutive Spectrum Awards For Customer Satisfaction

Nail & Hair Care Spa earns second Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

Nail & Hair Care Spa receives its second straight City Beat News Spectrum Award for providing customers with excellent service.

Our customers have helped us to continuously grow and are what make us great. They are the reason for this award. ” — Nam Nguyen

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nail & Hair Care Spa has received high praise from satisfied customers and earned itself the prestigious City Beat News (CBN) Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction again in 2017.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses such as Nail & Hair Care Spa for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

With two locations to serve customers, Nail & Hair Care Spa provides nail care, hair care, waxing, facials and other services to the greater Baltimore community. Staffed with a large number of nail technicians, the salon is well equipped to serve guests throughout the day to keep waits to a minimum. “Serving people in a timely manner every day is our goal,” says Nam Nguyen, president of the spa.

“We are not only focused on timely service, but also impeccable quality,” says Nguyen. “We are always working to satisfy our guests and have a positive attitude. Excellent customer service entails treating each person with respect and kindness and adapts to the unique and specific needs of each individual. This is portrayed through the great relationships our nail technicians and receptionists share with so many of our guests. We are willing and ready to go above and beyond for the people that come in to see us.”

Serving clients well doesn’t just come naturally. An emphasis on treating customers with respect is a key aspect of the salon’s employee training. “We ensure employees are attentive and are educated on our services, business standards, and how to react and handle any situation,” says Nguyen. “We emphasize the importance of handling positive feedback as well as constructive criticism from customers as well as fellow employees to continue to improve our customer service.”

With two Spectrum Awards to its credit, Nail & Hair Care Spa has a list of satisfied clients who have spoken out about their experience. “Our customers have helped us to continuously grow and are what make us great,” says Nguyen. “They are the reason for this award. We have put them first and they have paid us back in their loyalty as well as their many recommendations to family and friends.”

Nguyen believes the salon’s atmosphere has also been an important factor in creating an enjoyable and relaxing experience for customers. Employees focus on engaging in conversation with the customers, being inclusive and building relationships with new guests. “Every time I walk through the salon, I hear nothing but laughter and conversation,” he says.

Nail & Hair Care Spa is open seven days a week and has two locations: 2744 Lighthouse Pt. East in Baltimore and 5705 Richards Valley Road in Ellicott City. For more information, call 410-276-1104 (Baltimore) or 410-465-7464 (Ellicott City) or go online to www.nailcarespa.com. Visit the spa’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/NAIL-HAIR-CARE-SPA-ELLICOTT-CITY-MD.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

