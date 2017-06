Specialty Insurance 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Specialty Insurance 2017 Global Market to Reach $279.97 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2022”. The specialty insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from 204.73 billion USD in 2016 to reach 279.97 billion USD by 2022 in global market. The specialty insurance market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty four manufacturers accounts about 34% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end specialty insurance mainly comes from USA and Europe. The major players in global market include UnitedHealthcare AXA Allianz AIG Tokio Marine ACE&Chubb China Life XL Group Argo Group PICC Munich Re Hanover Insurance Nationwide CPIC Assurant Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Zurich Hudson Ironshore Hiscox Manulife RenaissanceRe Holdings Mapfre Selective Insurance Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue, market share and growth rate of Specialty Insurance for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast) North America Europe Japan China India On the basis of product, the Specialty Insurance market is primarily split into Life Insurance Property Insurance On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers Commercial Personal https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1117090-global-specialty-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022 Table Of Contents – Major Key Points1 Industry Overview 11.1 Specialty Insurance Market Overview 11.1.1 Specialty Insurance Product Scope 11.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 11.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 21.2.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 31.2.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 41.2.3 Japan Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 51.2.4 China Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 51.2.5 India Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 61.2.6 Other Region Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 71.3 Classification of Specialty Insurance by Product 71.3.1 Global Specialty Insurance Revenue Market Share by Product in 2016 71.3.2 Life Insurance 81.3.3 Property Insurance 91.4 Specialty Insurance Market by End Users/Application 91.4.1 Commercial 101.4.2 Personal 102 Global Specialty Insurance Competition Analysis by Players 112.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size (B USD) by Players (2016-2017) 112.2 Competitive Status and Trend 152.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 152.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions 152.2.3 The Technology Trends in Future 173 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 183.1 UnitedHealthcare Global 183.1.1 Company Profile 183.1.2 Business/Product Information 193.1.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 193.2 AXA 203.2.1 Company Profile 203.2.2 Business/Product Information 213.2.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 223.3 Allianz 223.3.1 Company Profile 223.3.2 Business/Product Information 233.3.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 233.4 AIG 233.4.1 Company Profile 233.4.2 Business/Product Information 243.4.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 253.5 Tokio Marine 253.5.1 Company Profile 253.5.2 Business/Product Information 263.5.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 263.6 ACE&Chubb 263.6.1 Company Profile 263.6.2 Business/Product Information 283.6.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 283.7 China Life 283.7.1 Company Profile 283.7.2 Business/Product Information 303.7.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 303.8 XL Group 313.8.1 Company Profile 313.8.2 Business/Product Information 313.8.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 323.9 Argo Group 323.9.1 Company Profile 323.9.2 Business/Product Information 323.9.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 333.10 PICC 333.10.1 Company Profile 333.10.2 Business/Product Information 343.10.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 343.11 Munich Re Group 353.11.1 Company Profile 353.11.2 Business/Product Information 353.11.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 363.12 Hanover Insurance 363.12.1 Company Profile 363.12.2 Business/Product Information 373.12.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 373.13 Nationwide 373.13.1 Company Profile 373.13.2 Business/Product Information 383.13.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 383.14 CPIC 383.14.1 Company Profile 383.14.2 Business/Product Information 393.14.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 393.15 Assurant 403.15.1 Company Profile 403.15.2 Business/Product Information 403.15.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 413.16 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa 413.16.1 Company Profile 413.16.2 Business/Product Information 423.16.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 423.17 Zurich 423.17.1 Company Profile 423.17.2 Business/Product Information 433.17.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 433.18 Hudson 443.18.1 Company Profile 443.18.2 Business/Product Information 443.18.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 453.19 Ironshore 453.19.1 Company Profile 453.19.2 Business/Product Information 453.19.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 463.20 Hiscox Ltd 463.20.1 Company Profile 463.20.2 Business/Product Information 473.20.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 473.21 Manulife 473.21.1 Company Profile 473.21.2 Business/Product Information 483.21.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 483.22 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 483.22.1 Company Profile 483.22.2 Business/Product Information 493.22.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 49 3.23 Mapfre 50 3.23.1 Company Profile 50 3.23.2 Business/Product Information 50 3.23.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 51 3.24 Selective Insurance 51 3.24.1 Company Profile 51 3.24.2 Business/Product Information 52 3.24.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 52 Continued……. 