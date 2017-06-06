Specialty Insurance 2017 Global Market to Reach $279.97 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2022
Specialty Insurance 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Specialty Insurance 2017 Global Market to Reach $279.97 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2022”.
The specialty insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from 204.73 billion USD in 2016 to reach 279.97 billion USD by 2022 in global market. The specialty insurance market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty four manufacturers accounts about 34% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end specialty insurance mainly comes from USA and Europe.
The major players in global market include
UnitedHealthcare
AXA
Allianz
AIG
Tokio Marine
ACE&Chubb
China Life
XL Group
Argo Group
PICC
Munich Re
Hanover Insurance
Nationwide
CPIC
Assurant
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Zurich
Hudson
Ironshore
Hiscox
Manulife
RenaissanceRe Holdings
Mapfre
Selective Insurance
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue, market share and growth rate of Specialty Insurance for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
North America
Europe
Japan
China
India
On the basis of product, the Specialty Insurance market is primarily split into
Life Insurance
Property Insurance
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Commercial
Personal
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Specialty Insurance Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Specialty Insurance Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 2
1.2.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 3
1.2.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 4
1.2.3 Japan Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 5
1.2.4 China Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 5
1.2.5 India Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 6
1.2.6 Other Region Specialty Insurance Market Status and Outlook 7
1.3 Classification of Specialty Insurance by Product 7
1.3.1 Global Specialty Insurance Revenue Market Share by Product in 2016 7
1.3.2 Life Insurance 8
1.3.3 Property Insurance 9
1.4 Specialty Insurance Market by End Users/Application 9
1.4.1 Commercial 10
1.4.2 Personal 10
2 Global Specialty Insurance Competition Analysis by Players 11
2.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size (B USD) by Players (2016-2017) 11
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 15
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 15
2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions 15
2.2.3 The Technology Trends in Future 17
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 18
3.1 UnitedHealthcare Global 18
3.1.1 Company Profile 18
3.1.2 Business/Product Information 19
3.1.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 19
3.2 AXA 20
3.2.1 Company Profile 20
3.2.2 Business/Product Information 21
3.2.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 22
3.3 Allianz 22
3.3.1 Company Profile 22
3.3.2 Business/Product Information 23
3.3.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 23
3.4 AIG 23
3.4.1 Company Profile 23
3.4.2 Business/Product Information 24
3.4.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 25
3.5 Tokio Marine 25
3.5.1 Company Profile 25
3.5.2 Business/Product Information 26
3.5.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 26
3.6 ACE&Chubb 26
3.6.1 Company Profile 26
3.6.2 Business/Product Information 28
3.6.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 28
3.7 China Life 28
3.7.1 Company Profile 28
3.7.2 Business/Product Information 30
3.7.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 30
3.8 XL Group 31
3.8.1 Company Profile 31
3.8.2 Business/Product Information 31
3.8.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 32
3.9 Argo Group 32
3.9.1 Company Profile 32
3.9.2 Business/Product Information 32
3.9.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 33
3.10 PICC 33
3.10.1 Company Profile 33
3.10.2 Business/Product Information 34
3.10.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 34
3.11 Munich Re Group 35
3.11.1 Company Profile 35
3.11.2 Business/Product Information 35
3.11.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 36
3.12 Hanover Insurance 36
3.12.1 Company Profile 36
3.12.2 Business/Product Information 37
3.12.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 37
3.13 Nationwide 37
3.13.1 Company Profile 37
3.13.2 Business/Product Information 38
3.13.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 38
3.14 CPIC 38
3.14.1 Company Profile 38
3.14.2 Business/Product Information 39
3.14.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 39
3.15 Assurant 40
3.15.1 Company Profile 40
3.15.2 Business/Product Information 40
3.15.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 41
3.16 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa 41
3.16.1 Company Profile 41
3.16.2 Business/Product Information 42
3.16.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 42
3.17 Zurich 42
3.17.1 Company Profile 42
3.17.2 Business/Product Information 43
3.17.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 43
3.18 Hudson 44
3.18.1 Company Profile 44
3.18.2 Business/Product Information 44
3.18.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 45
3.19 Ironshore 45
3.19.1 Company Profile 45
3.19.2 Business/Product Information 45
3.19.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 46
3.20 Hiscox Ltd 46
3.20.1 Company Profile 46
3.20.2 Business/Product Information 47
3.20.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 47
3.21 Manulife 47
3.21.1 Company Profile 47
3.21.2 Business/Product Information 48
3.21.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 48
3.22 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 48
3.22.1 Company Profile 48
3.22.2 Business/Product Information 49
3.22.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 49
3.23 Mapfre 50
3.23.1 Company Profile 50
3.23.2 Business/Product Information 50
3.23.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 51
3.24 Selective Insurance 51
3.24.1 Company Profile 51
3.24.2 Business/Product Information 52
3.24.3 Product Revenue and Gross Margin 52
Continued…….
