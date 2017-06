Scented candles Market Trend and Global Foresight Report to 2022

Global Scented Candles Market Information- by raw material (waxes, liquid dyes, soy, glass, and others), by product type (jar, pillar, tea light

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report for Global Scented candles Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions. Scented candles refer to the candles that have artificial/synthetic or natural fragrance material mixed into the wax emitting pleasant smell while burning. Scented Candles are commercially available in different shapes, sizes, and colors which are used as decorative items or for gifting purpose.Scented candles are mostly used to create ambience and relieve stress. The high sales of these candles can be attributed to growing popularity of various e-commerce sites, which has helped in creating a strong connection between manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. Vanilla is the most preferred fragrance for scented candles, amounts to almost 50% of the total sales of scented candles. Other popular fragrances include cinnamon, strawberry, peach, apple or spiced apple scented candles. The upcoming trend of organic scented candles and customizing candle flavors is also leading to surge in sales of scented candles.With the rise in the number of working population, increasing urbanization coupled with growth in the disposable income along with other social factors such as increasing consumer interest in luxurious lifestyle, changing spending habits with shift towards recreation along with growing consumer awareness will continue to drive the market growth of scented candles from 2016-2022.Intended Audience• Scented candles manufacturers• Raw material suppliers• Wax manufacturers• End users (food industry)• Retailers and wholesalers• E-commerce companies• Traders, importers and exportersKey Findings:• North America dominates the scented candles market followed by Europe• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the scented candles market. India and China has shown huge potentials for scented candles market share during the period 2011-2015SegmentsScented candles market has been segmented on the basis of raw material- waxes, liquid dyes, soy, glass, and othersScented candles has been segmented on the basis of product type- jar, pillar, tea light, tumbler, vase and othersScented candles has been segmented on the basis of distribution- channel specialty store, home décor store, e-commerce, and othersScented candles has been segmented on the basis of fragrance- fruit, flower, spice, blends, and others The global Scented candles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North American region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the scented candles market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The rise in number working population and urbanization in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, leaded by higher growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, and also offers lucrative opportunities for expansion to major players.The key players profiled in the Scented candles market are as• Reckitt Benckiser (Air Wick) (U.K.)• P&G (U.S.)• Yankee Candles (U.S.)• Colonial Candle (U.S.)• The Conscious Candle (Australia)• Welburn Candles Pvt. Ltd. 