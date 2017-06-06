Scented candles Market Trend and Global Foresight Report to 2022
Global Scented Candles Market Information- by raw material (waxes, liquid dyes, soy, glass, and others), by product type (jar, pillar, tea lightPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report for Global Scented candles Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.
Scented candles refer to the candles that have artificial/synthetic or natural fragrance material mixed into the wax emitting pleasant smell while burning. Scented Candles are commercially available in different shapes, sizes, and colors which are used as decorative items or for gifting purpose.
Scented candles are mostly used to create ambience and relieve stress. The high sales of these candles can be attributed to growing popularity of various e-commerce sites, which has helped in creating a strong connection between manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. Vanilla is the most preferred fragrance for scented candles, amounts to almost 50% of the total sales of scented candles. Other popular fragrances include cinnamon, strawberry, peach, apple or spiced apple scented candles. The upcoming trend of organic scented candles and customizing candle flavors is also leading to surge in sales of scented candles.
With the rise in the number of working population, increasing urbanization coupled with growth in the disposable income along with other social factors such as increasing consumer interest in luxurious lifestyle, changing spending habits with shift towards recreation along with growing consumer awareness will continue to drive the market growth of scented candles from 2016-2022.
Intended Audience
• Scented candles manufacturers
• Raw material suppliers
• Wax manufacturers
• End users (food industry)
• Retailers and wholesalers
• E-commerce companies
• Traders, importers and exporters
Key Findings:
• North America dominates the scented candles market followed by Europe
• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the scented candles market. India and China has shown huge potentials for scented candles market share during the period 2011-2015
Segments
Scented candles market has been segmented on the basis of raw material- waxes, liquid dyes, soy, glass, and others
Scented candles has been segmented on the basis of product type- jar, pillar, tea light, tumbler, vase and others
Scented candles has been segmented on the basis of distribution- channel specialty store, home décor store, e-commerce, and others
Scented candles has been segmented on the basis of fragrance- fruit, flower, spice, blends, and others
The global Scented candles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North American region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the scented candles market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The rise in number working population and urbanization in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.
The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, leaded by higher growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, and also offers lucrative opportunities for expansion to major players.
The key players profiled in the Scented candles market are as
• Reckitt Benckiser (Air Wick) (U.K.)
• P&G (U.S.)
• Yankee Candles (U.S.)
• Colonial Candle (U.S.)
• The Conscious Candle (Australia)
• Welburn Candles Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Parcan (Netherland)
The Scented candles market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• UK
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Australia
• Singapore
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the world
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Others
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research methodology
3.1 Research process
3.2 Secondary research
3.3 Primary research
3.4 Forecast model
3.5 Market Size estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 Market Trends
5.1 Trends in Supply/Production
5.2 Trends in Demand/Consumption
5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.4 Emerging Brands
5.5 Trade (Import-export) Analysis
5.6 Innovations in Products/Process
5.7 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value chain analysis
6.3 Porter’s five forces
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
7. Market-By raw material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market size (sub segments)
7.2.1 Waxes
7.2.1.1 Blended waxes
7.2.1.2 Straight Paraffin
7.2.2 Liquid dyes
7.2.3 Soy
7.2.4 Glass and
7.2.5 Others
8. Market- By product type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market size (sub segments)
8.2.1 Jar
8.2.2 Pillar
8.2.3 Tea light
8.2.4 Tumbler
8.2.5 Vase and
8.2.6 Others
9. MARKET- By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market size (sub segments)
9.2.1 Specialty store
9.2.3 Home décor store
9.2.4 E-commerce and
9.2.5 Others
10. MARKET- By fragrance
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market size (sub segments)
10.2.1 Fruit
10.2.3 Flower
10.2.4 Spice
10.2.5 Blends and
10.2.6 Others
11. MARKET -By Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 U.S.
11.1.2 Canada
1.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 France
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 U.K
11.2.5 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia– Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 India
11.3.3 Australia
11.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.4 RoW
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.2 Argentina
11.4.3 Egypt
11.4.4 South Africa
11.4.5 Others
12. Competitive landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Product Launch/Development
12.3 Partnerships
