LAURIE A. RUMBAUGH FAMILY FOUNDATION CHAMPIONS EDUCATION AND UNDERWRITES BOOKS FOR CITY DAY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CHILDREN
Brock Rumbaugh, Founders Society donor Mike Rumbaugh, Braelyn Rumbaugh and Dean of Curriculum Meghan Rumbaugh
City Day Community School students receive signed books generously underwritten by Founders Society donor Mike Rumbaugh
Students had a frolicking fun time during book debut of Sip Tea with Mad Hatter
As the school’s very first author visit, students were eager to meet Author Loretta Neff and participate in a Mad Hat-terrific afternoon tea party and unbirthday celebration.
Ms. Neff energetically brought to life the characters of Mad Hatter and friends from her character-based rendition of the children’s classic, “Alice in Wonderland,” through interactive lessons of character and core values, song, and dance.
Students learned to, “Stand Tall Like Alice and Greet with Confidence”—give direct eye contact to show interest and sincerity, show positive body language with great posture and a warm smile, and proudly state their full names. Students also showed off some funky moves, dancing as “Flexibly and Funky as Mad Hatter” to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”
At the close of the story, tiny hands shot up in the air to answer questions from the quiz demonstrating the effectiveness of the interactive lessons and connection to the characters by remembering respective character traits.
“The students and staff at City Day Community School were very excited to have an author, Loretta Neff, visit our school. This was a first for our students! Loretta was very engaging, and the students loved receiving a signed copy of “Sip Tea with Mad Hatter!” – Meghan Rumbaugh, Dean of Curriculum and Instruction, City Day Community School – Title I School
Each of the students received a signed copy of the book, Sip Tea with Mad Hatter, generously provided by Founders Society donor Michael Rumbaugh of the Laurie A. Rumbaugh Family Foundation, who attended the school event with his kids, Brock, Braelyn, and Darby.
Mr. Rumbaugh was honored at the annual fundraiser, Books, Bellinis, and Bel Canto held February 5, 2017, in Palm Beach. The musical brunch signature event specifically raises funds to help support outreach to low-income communities.
About Laurie A. Rumbaugh Family Foundation
The Laurie A. Rumbaugh Family Foundation of Columbus, Ohio is a private foundation that funds programs that Laurie pursued. The foundation supports a wide range of outreach organizations, from both domestic (EW Foundation) and International (Watoto Read) education organizations to, providing academic scholarships for those pursuing degrees in higher education. It also provides annually for Christian-based Non-Profit grief counseling (Cornerstone of Hope).
About EW Foundation
Since 2014, EWF has benefited over 12,778 children with their award-winning books and programs and provided author visits and signed copies to twenty-six (26) academies and schools and seventeen (17) charities.
Tame Your Manners and Sip Tea with Mad Hatter, are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, and www.ewbooks.org
EWF’s book programs serve a dual purpose in these schools (where the unfortunate ratio of available books is nearly 1 for every 300 children), first by providing access to books needed to develop a love of reading, and second, by providing tools to develop valuable social skills to create a very powerful combination for a lifetime.
