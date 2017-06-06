INDUSTRY LEADING CLOUD ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE COMPANY, FYIsoft, ATTENDS VARIOUS 2017 ACCOUNTING EVENTS

Accounting software company, FYIsoft is scheduled to exhibit at various 2017 accounting events.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading cloud accounting software company, FYIsoft, is attending and exhibiting at various 2017 events. Since Q1, FYIsoft.com has attended two summits, hosted three webinars, and exhibited at the Connect 2017 - Dexter & Chaney User Conference. This summer, FYIsoft.com is exhibiting at a number of shows for CPAs and other accounting and finance professionals.

June 6-7, 2017 33rd Annual California Accounting & Business Show & Conference, Los Angeles, CA

FYIsoft is exhibiting at the 33rd Annual California Accounting Show, the largest meeting for CPAs in California, this June 6-7. The event is held at the LAX Hilton and offers CPE accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

July 12-13, 2017 9th Annual New York and Northeast Accounting Show, New York, NY

FYIsoft is exhibiting at the 9th Annual New York and Northeast Accounting Show for New York, New Jersey, and Long Island CPAs this July 12-13. The event is held at the Pennsylvania Hotel and offers CPE accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

Aug 29-30, 2017 37th Annual Midwest Accounting & Finance Showcase, Rosemont, IL

FYIsoft is exhibiting at the 37th Annual Midwest Accounting & Finance Showcase, the largest state CPA show in the U.S., with an annual attendance of over 2,000 CPAs and finance professionals and 100 exhibitors. The event is held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and allows attendees to view products and services and make purchasing decisions in person.