BlueStar Introduces New 24-Inch Pro-Style Range, Designed for Small Spaces
The sealed burner range is latest entry to Small Spaces collection of cooking & ventilation appliances with professional-level performance in a petite packageBLANDON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created to fit perfectly into a small space without compromising on performance or design, the new BlueStar® 24-inch sealed burner gas range is the latest in its Small Spaces series of pro-style appliances designed especially for smaller kitchens.
The compact 24-inch Sealed Burner Range packs a big punch in a small package, combining professional level features with a sleek look. One of the most powerful sealed burner options on the market, this new range features burners with up to 21,000 BTUs of heat plus a gentle simmer burner that supplies the perfect, low-heat flame at 130ºF. The expansive convection oven offers an intense 1850ºF infrared broiler and accommodates a half size 18" x 13" commercial baking sheet. For a customized look, consumers can choose from 190 different color options for the knobs to add an expected big burst of color to a small kitchen.
"We are expanding our Small Spaces collection to accommodate our customers' diverse spaces. Now, anyone can enjoy an extremely hard-working, pro-style kitchen with a variety of unique options no matter the size of the space," said Eliza Sheffield, president, BlueStar®. In addition to the new 24-inch sealed burner gas range, the BlueStar® Small Spaces collection includes its classic Nova Series (RNB) and premium Platinum Series open burner, featuring up to 25,000 BTUS of power and near unlimited customization options including 750+ colors and trim options. The Platinum range offers four burners, plus BlueStar's innovative Interchangeable Griddle/Charbroiler and a PowR Oven™ for 40% faster preheating. The 24-inch convection gas wall oven combines heavy-duty, handcrafted construction with a seamless design to bring functional beauty to the home chef's kitchen. The collection also includes pro-line and low-profile ventilation hoods starting at 24-inches for ample venting coverage.
"Appliances must be compact, yet functional in tiny kitchens. Countertop space comes at a premium, so 'multifunctional' is the key word to designing tiny spaces," said Kim Lewis, Kim Lewis Tiny Homes. "With BlueStar, we do not need to compromise on performance or design. Many of their products are offered in a wide variety of configurations and colors so that we can customize to add both function and unique styling and color to our tiny home designs."
A new cutting-edge online tool, "Build Your Own BlueStar," lets users design one-of-a-kind ranges and refrigerators to build their dream kitchens. From the comfort of their homes or mobile devices, consumers can explore product lines of diverse sizes, cooktop configurations, door swing options and color preferences including more than 750 colors options plus 10 metal trims.
BlueStar® cooking and refrigeration products are designed for discerning home chefs who demand restaurant-quality results in their own kitchens. In business since 1880, the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer specializes in handcrafted gas ranges, cooktops, electric and gas wall ovens and complementary kitchen ventilation hoods and premium refrigeration. The company's spectrum of highly innovative appliances stays true to an authentic restaurant kitchen experience at home. Many products are available in over 750+ colors and finishes, and with almost infinite configuration possibilities, BlueStar® offers unmatched options for customization.
BlueStar® is available at select appliance dealers nationwide. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit the company website, www.bluestarcooking.com.
