The He-Man/It's Always Sunny Mash-Up You Didn't Know You Needed
IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN ETERNIALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when you take classic cartoon space barbarians and mix them one of the most popular comedies on cable television? You get an animated web series that is weird and funny and parodies both exclusively on neatOco.
The first episode premieres on the neatOco YouTube Channel on Tuesday, June 6th.
In the pilot episode of It's Always Sunny In Eternia: The Gang Becomes Space Barbarians, we meet the owners of the Grayskull Pub, He-Dennis, Sweet Deela, Mac-At-Arms, Orklie, and Frank RamManolds and their unibrowed arch enemies, The McSkeletors.
You can watch the first episode of It's Always Sunny In Eternia here: https://youtu.be/o2VJv0FuDhk.
Pop Culture gets weird with neatOco. Creators of pop culture content that is unique and funny and wild, neatOco features all of its content for free on the neatOco YouTube Channel.
It's Always Sunny In Eternia: The Gang Becomes Space Barbarians