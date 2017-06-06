One of the World’s Leading Vacation rental companies celebrates 25 years in Business.

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Luxury Villa Caribbean Luxury Turks and Caicos Villa

NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading luxury vacation Rentals Company; Exceptional Villas have been in business for 25 years this year. This is a very significant milestone for the company and to mark the event, they have planned lots of exclusive special offers to thank their loyal customers for all their support over the years.

The company which also owns Villas Barbados is one of the leading providers of luxury business into the Caribbean, Europe and other parts of the world. Their philosophy is to get the basics right and to make every customer feel special and like a VIP. They operate quite differently from some of their competitor companies in that they have experts for each destination they feature. The Villa experts know and have intimate knowledge of the villas and also the destinations they represent and as a result are able to match the perfect villa to the client’s dreams and requirements.

When the company first started in 1992, there were no mobile phones, no email, the internet had only just started but was not widely available and the main form of written communication was by fax or telex. “Everything was manual in those days. We had so much paper and the office was full of ring binders where we kept track of the bookings. We have come a very long way since then” says owner and founder – Alexandra Baradi.

The company started in Alexandra Baradi’s spare bedroom with just one employee. Today the company has 40 people working with them in 5 different offices. Of course, everything is totally automated and online now. More than two decades of expertise has ensured the company transformed from a new venture with big ideas to one of the leading luxury travel companies in the world. The key to the success of the company was to keep moving with the times, evolving and constantly re-inventing the product.

Saying all of that, at the top luxury end of the market which they represent, Exceptional Villas are seeing a fast trend in moving away from online bookings. Their clients want to engage with them. Talk about the pro and cons of each property and destination before making a final decision. They encourage all their clients to talk to them so that they can find out as much about what they are looking for and in turn ensure their clients have the perfect vacation.

The companies’ idea has always been a simple one; to provide amazing destinations with quality service. The fact that they deliver the highest possible quality vacations has sustained them. Trust is also the key to their success and Exceptional Villas is well recognised as one of the most trusted villa companies in the world on Google, Trust Pilot and Trip Advisor.

The travel professionals at Exceptional Villas are all extremely passionate about travel and love to help their clients in every way they possibly can.

Exceptional Villas are looking forward to continuing to deliver the highest possible quality vacations to their clients for many years to come. They are very thankful to both their customers and their employees for making this anniversary possible.



About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is a European based Vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

