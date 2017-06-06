Darelle Provides Operational Update
Company provides operational update of launch of a rolling 50/50 program for charitable and nonprofit organizations and certification of Random Number Generator
Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (TSX:DAR)
Vancouver, B.C. – June 6, 2017 – Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (“darelle” and/or the “Company”) (TSXV: “DAR”) today provided an operational update.
On November 14, 2016, the Company announced it had completed the development of its random number generator (RNG) and had engaged Gaming Laboratories Inc. (“GLI”) to complete independent testing required for future certification in multiple jurisdictions. GLI is a leading testing and certification service in the gaming industry.
The Company today announced that certification by GLI has been completed and the Company has received approval by the Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch of British Columbia (“GPEB”) to use the RNG platform in the Province of British Columbia.
“The Random Number Generator enables organizations the ability to sell tickets right up to the draw and choose a winner electronically without the need to print counterfoils”, says Kyle Kotapski, President of Darelle Media Inc. “GLI is the industry standard in terms of industry certification and GLI-31 the benchmark for an RNG providing the company opportunities to market its’ RNG across Canada and into the United States”.
Rolling 50/50 Platform
The Company also announced the launch of its first rolling 50/50 online raffle program in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North Society. A rolling 50/50 program (“Rolling 50/50 Program”) enables organizations to launch a series of 50/50 draws over the course of a twelve-month period. Habitat for Humanity will hold a series of monthly draws over a nine-month period. Ticket sales will include locations across the province of British Columbia. Final licensing and launch date of the Rolling 50/50 Program is subject to approval by GPEB.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of the Rolling 50/50 Program in British Columbia”, says Dean Bethune, President of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. “Providing a platform where organizations can run recurring 50/50 draws simplifies the raffle process and enables organizations to raise funds on a recurring basis.”
About Darelle Online Solutions Inc.
Darelle Online Solutions Inc. is a British Columbia corporation with its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. darelle.com is an online marketplace which has developed a platform in which charitable and nonprofit organizations can create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle ticket and 50/50 draws completely online. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer. The Company has a total of 69,408,147 common shares issued and outstanding.
Additional information on the company can be found at www.darelle.com You can also watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/i4WUoYnZ0gI
