Creative Life Publishing launches new book on Courage with Tricia Andreassen and Co-Authors
Creative Life Publishing launches new book on Courage with resilience strategist Tricia Andreassen and Co-Authors on fighting fear and limiting beliefs
“To read the stories from these contributors and their personal experience of battling fear and stepping into courage is so inspiring. Our youngest writer is an upcoming Junior in High School at just 16 years old. Her story will be a life changer for many youth as they realize that others have gone through and still go through certain stages in life.” Comments Andreassen. “My hope is that people will read this book and know that chatter that comes into their mind to hold them back is normal and it must be fought so that the person can step into their true calling." The book can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/Stepping-Into-Courage-Fighting-Limiting/dp/1946265098/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8 and is a foundational book that is timeless, created to be studied and marinated for lasting change. Purchase the book between 5pm on Tuesday June 6,2017 and midnight and receive a featured interviews on Fighting Fear To Find Courage with the Authors and audio study from the Authors worth $50.00. Email a copy of the Amazon purchase receipt to Tricia@TriciaAndreassen.com for this private VIP offer.
Creative Life Publishing ‘s mission is to help aspiring writers express their voice and share a message of hope, encouragement, faith, and success strategies through the published word. The learning division is focused on providing educational resources to grow in multiple areas of life including: personal growth, parenting, dream building, business and marketing, faith and spiritual growth as well as writing retreats that help aspiring Authors become published. Manuscript submissions are reviewed for potential publishing through CEO Tricia Andreassen as Authors are hand selected based on the integrity and genre. Andreassen’s personal coaching practice varies on the individual on what they want to achieve whether it is business related or personal growth related. She also leads a team of faculty that provides teaching , spiritual growth, and personal development to the public. Andreassen’s business book, Interfusion Marketing: Unlock The Secret Code To Dominate Your Market hit #1 in less than 5 hours of book launch and has continued to be offered internationally and on the best seller list for over 59 weeks spanning multiple categories. She was also led the launch of a co-author project, Resilience In The Storm that became #1 in New Releases within 12 hours of launch. All of Creative Life Publishing Authors are featured in the website as well as supported for their life calling.
For more information on Tricia Andreassen and Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute visit www.TriciaAndreassen.com or www.CLPLI.com . For information on how to become a published Author and learn the strategies of becoming a Best Selling Author or have a desire to develop content as a professional speaker with a clear message visit please email Tricia@TriciaAndreassen.com
Tricia Andreassen
CLPLI
704-968-6994
email us here