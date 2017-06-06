Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Kapton? tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton? masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

3M

Nitto Denko

Kapton Tapes

Hisco

Botron

Polyonics

Can-Do National Tape

ESPI

DUNMORE

Greentree-Shercon

Shanghai Xinke

Micro to Nano

Electro Tape

CFS

Desco Industries

Essentra

Teraoka Seisakusho

Symbio

Multek

Viadon

Shunxuan New Materials

CEN Electronic Material

Dou Yee Enterprises

Tesa

Chukoh Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), with sales, revenue, and price of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.2.2 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 3C & Home Appliance

1.3.2 Industrial Equipment

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

