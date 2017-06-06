Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022”.
Kapton? tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton? masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1348471-global-polyimide-tape-kapton-tape-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dupont
3M
Nitto Denko
Kapton Tapes
Hisco
Botron
Polyonics
Can-Do National Tape
ESPI
DUNMORE
Greentree-Shercon
Shanghai Xinke
Micro to Nano
Electro Tape
CFS
Desco Industries
Essentra
Teraoka Seisakusho
Symbio
Multek
Viadon
Shunxuan New Materials
CEN Electronic Material
Dou Yee Enterprises
Tesa
Chukoh Chemical
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Silicone Based Polyimide Tape
Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
3C & Home Appliance
Industrial Equipment
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive Industry
Other Applications
Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1348471-global-polyimide-tape-kapton-tape-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), with sales, revenue, and price of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Continue…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape
1.2.2 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 3C & Home Appliance
1.3.2 Industrial Equipment
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Automotive Industry
1.3.5 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Dupont
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Dupont Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 3M
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 3M Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Nitto Denko
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Nitto Denko Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Kapton Tapes
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Kapton Tapes Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Hisco
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Hisco Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Botron
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Botron Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Polyonics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Polyonics Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Can-Do National Tape
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 Can-Do National Tape Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.9 ESPI
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Type 1
2.9.2.2 Type 2
2.9.3 ESPI Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.10 DUNMORE
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Type 1
2.10.2.2 Type 2
2.10.3 DUNMORE Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1348471
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here