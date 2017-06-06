Asia-Pacific Dental Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during Forecast
Market Research Future add new report of Asia-Pacific Dental Software Market Forecast to 2027 it contains Company information, geographical data,Market AnalysisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific dental software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasted period. Japan holds 27.0% market share of Asia-Pacific Dental Software Market which is expected to reach $ 172.2 million by 2027 from $67.9 million in 2015.
Asia-Pacific Dental Software market is one of the fastest growing region. Market comprises of mainly two regions; Asia market and Pacific market. Asian market made up from countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific there is wide range of opportunities for Dental Software market due to the presence of developing countries. The developing countries in this region are widely adopting newer technologies for ease of work. China, Japan and India help Asia-Pacific Dental Software market to grow with a rapid pace. Japan as always dominating with introducing new technology and development; similarly dominating the Dental Software market for Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific there is wide range of opportunities for Dental Software market due to the presence of developing countries. The Indian market for Dental Software offers the high growth opportunities owing to rising awareness of new technologies in untapped markets.
Asia-pacific countries like India are more concentrating on using of healthcare IT solutions in dentistry in response to the demand for better quality of dental healthcare. In addition to this, increasing labor shortage and fragmented nature of the industry will stimulate demand for dental software market in this region. Furthermore, government support, positive biological community, and enhancing dental care services offer more market opportunities in Asia-Pacific region.
The market is also segmented on the basis of the type, development, application and end users. The type segment comprises of Practice management, Patient Communication software, Treatment Planning software, Patient Education Software, Dental Imaging software and others. On the basis of the development it is comprised by On-Premise and Web Based/Cloud Based. The application segment have clinical and administrative applications. And the end users have Hospitals & Clinics and Academics & Research Institutes.
Practice Management software holds 79.56% market share by type of the Asia-Pacific Dental Software Market which is expected to reach $541.8 million by 2027 from $199.9 million in 2015. While the Dental Imaging software market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of from 2016 to 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Dental Software market statistical report published by Market Research future contains a brief overview of Asia-Pacific Dental Software market. Japan commands the largest share and is expected to grow continuously during the forecasted period of 2014-2027. The report analyzed the Asia-Pacific Dental Software market and presents systematic data of market share on the basis of type, development, application and end users and its growth rate for 2015 to 2017, along with forecast till 2027.
Market Research future through this report aims to provide understanding of the Asia-Pacific Dental Software market on the basis of type, development, application and end users and also assists identification of ongoing trends along with anticipated growth during the forecasted period. For this report, extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight of the market performance. Various industry experts and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) were contacted and interviewed to get an idea of Asia-Pacific Dental Software market.
