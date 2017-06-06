Jihadi Red Death Book Released
A fictional novel that explores the realities of Jihadi terrorism.
Michelle Samaha the first Muslim-American to become an Assistant Director of a CIA department is Mark's handler and becomes embroiled in a desperate search for twelve Iranians who are delivering the virus to key cities throughout the world to guarantee a pandemic.
The duo race to discover the targets while at the same time trying to stop multiple coordinated al-Qaeda suicide attacks in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.
Mark discovers that a boyhood friend is the linchpin between al-Qaeda and Iran and because of his terrorist relationships, is the key to stopping this deadly virus attack. Mark uses their friendship to infiltrate a secret al-Qaeda facility in the wilds of Pakistan with the intention of killing the al-Qaeda leadership. As the countdown comes down to minutes, the CIA tries to intercept twelve Iranian agents carrying the virus based on Intel Mark risks his life to send.
Will the world come together to stop the Iranians? Can Mark make al-Qaeda pay? Find out if the Iranian virus sweeps the world and decimates the West. Jihadi Red Death is only a cough away...
