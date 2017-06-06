Minnesota Rubber And Plastics Features Global Compliant Materials Portfolio At MD&M East, Booth 759
Globally Compliant Materials
A “sure show take-away” -- the newest globally compliant materials from Minnesota Rubber and Plastics. They produce high purity and differentiated products with the added benefit of helping to reduce stock-keeping units (SKU’s) and product inventory in multiple markets and countries.
This new, globally compliant portfolio of materials include FKM 515CG, Qmonix 558CH and NBR 536EG specifically formulated for MedPharma markets. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics maintains these on-going global material certifications so OEM’s don’t have to develop the materials competencies themselves. It saves on redundant inventory and provides security that their products will meet localized compliances around the globe.
Quniton Adds To A Product’s Performance Features
A “show stopper” for medical designers wanting to improve product performance is Quniton® the highly lubricious material portfolio a smart medical manufacturing choice. These Quniton materials have permanent, low coefficient of friction (CoF) surface properties. They minimize friction, wear and abrasion in medical valves, plungers, caps and seals.
Quniton® boasts a biocompatibility USP Class VI and ISO 10993-5 certification of the base material. Quniton® maintains its original form and sealing force, retaining integrity throughout a product’s life cycle. Quniton® resists severe chemical exposure to acids, bases and solvents and thermal stability at temperatures as high as 500˚F (262˚ C). Low CoF of Quniton® provides resistance to bonding or sticking to a wide variety of materials and itself and therefore is a good aide in assembly and disassembly operations.
Meet with the material design experts of Minnesota Rubber and Plastics led by Lih Fang Chew, Global Vice President of Marketing-MedPharma at MD&M East. Get answers and ideas on your most challenging material design needs. It’s a must visit June 13 -15 at MD&M East, Jacob Javits Center, Booth 759.
For information before the show, call 952-927-1400. Email: LChew@mnrubber.com Website: www.mnrubber.com Minnesota Rubber and Plastics headquarters is located at: 1100 Xenium Lane North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55441.
