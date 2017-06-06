Europe Automotive Collision Repair Industry Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report focuses on the Automotive Collision Repair in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valeo

Magna

Denso

PPG Industries

Hyundai Mobis

Axalta

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

BASF

3M

Faurecia

Nippon Paint

Akzonobel

Plastic Omnium

ZF

DuPont

HBPO

Kansai



Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

Other Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light-duty Vehicles

Heavy-duty Vehicles



