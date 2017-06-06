Global Leather Dyes Market is Expected to Grow at ~5.0 % CAGR during 2023
Global Leather Dyes Market Information-by Type (Direct Dyes, Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Mordant Dyes, Pre-metalled Dyes, Sulphur DyesPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Leather Dyes Market is expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of ~5.0 % between 2016 and 2023.
Leather dye used to improve the look, shine, and increase durability of leather product and available an extensive range of shades such as black leather dyes, brown leather dyes, red leather dyes and more suitable for dyeing, most types of leather available at economical prices. Various manufacturing company offers a wide range of dyes to improve the leather appearance and brilliancy. Leather dyeing generally includes the use of spirit or alcohol-based leather dyes where alcohol rapidly gets absorbed into moistened leather.
Furthermore, the growing leather industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe region has enhanced the global leather dyes market over the forecasted period. The key drivers for the growth of leather dye are the increasing demand of leather apparels, footwear, and automotive industry. However, strict environmental regulations may restrain the leather dye market over the course of the forecast period.
By geography, the global leather dye market, has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South Africa region. In the global leather dye market, Asia Pacific is expected to witness relatively faster growth as compared with other regions.
In Asia Pacific region, application of leather dye in natural and synthetic leather add the faster share growth including the countries such as China, Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and India. Furthermore, many leather dye industry are coming up in the region adding to the growth of the segment. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyles are making huge market for apparels and footwear of leathers. Therefore, the global synthetic leather market is gaining major growth. Particularly, it is used for the manufacturing of bags, automotive, footwear, clothing, household furnishings, and others. However, the rising concerns about animal safety are persuasive governments to make stringent regulations regarding the use of leather and other animal products. This can be hamper the natural leather dye market. The presence of a large number of key players along with the rapid industrial innovations in the leather dye industry is providing a significant improvement to the growth of the region.
Furthermore, in Europe region, holds second position of global leather dye market due to rising demand of synthetic leather industry, including the countries U.K., Nordic countries, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. In Europe region the most important outlets for Europe leather dyes production are footwear (40%), leather goods (20%), furniture (18%), automotive industry (12%), clothes (7%), and other (3%).
In addition, North America region holds third position for leather dye market including the countries Canada, Mexico, and US due to increasing leather industry thorough different applications such as automotive, furniture, apparels, and others. Leather dye market in Middle East and Africa occupies a quite smaller share of the growth of global leather dye market.
Key players profiled in the global leather dyes market include
• Lanxess AG (Germany)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Colorex Chemical Co., Inc. (US)
• The Dow Chemical Company (US)
• Krishna Industries (India)
• Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• J. K. Colors (India)
• Prima Chemicals (India)
• Synthesia, a.s (Europe)
Geographically, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of leather dyes due to demand in leather industry particularly in China region followed by India, and Japan. Rising demand for leather industry due to increasing consumption of leather products in the India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global leather dyes market followed by increasing in the consumption of leather dyes market in Europe region. Furthermore, the third largest market of leather dyes is North America region followed by Latin America and Middle East. Latin America witnessed favoring growth of Leather dyes market due to various application such as natural leather, synthetic leather.
The global leather dyes market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, and region. Firstly, based on types, global leather dye market is segmented into direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, mordant dyes, pre-metalled dyes, sulphur dyes and others (Reactive Dyes etc). Secondly, based on application of leather dyes the market is segmented into natural leather and synthetic leather, and finally based on region the global leather dyes market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report about Global Leather Dyes Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.
