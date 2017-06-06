ImaBiotech opens a new facility in the Boston area, USA.
ImaBiotech is a Contract Research Organization company developing and offering preclinical and clinical research services.BILLERICA, MA, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImaBiotech is a Contract Research Organization company developing and offering preclinical and clinical research services. ImaBiotech integrates Quantitative Imaging Mass Spectrometry (QIMS) services and software to usual and recognized techniques to improve drug efficacy and toxicity studies.
As an innovative company, ImaBiotech has developed Multimaging platform and software, 10 patents, with 300 customers and 125 from the US, many renowned partners such as GSK, Sanofi, Covance, Dermira, Galderma which leads ImaBiotech being a leader company in this field.
Bolstered by this expertise, growth and our belief in this technology ImaBiotech installs its second lab in the Boston area (Billerica, MA) with the ambition to create the first imaging pole worldwide with an highly skilled team freshly recruited.
“We have been successful in the integration of QIMS into the preclinical and clinical field since the creation of the company; in order to be more reactive and supportive with our hundreds of loyal sponsors, we are now starting our first US Lab study”
Edma Fontaine
ImaBiotech
00333320164097
email us here