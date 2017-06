Encryption Software Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 13 Billion by 2023

Encryption Software Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The regional analysis of encryption software market states that North America region accounts for highest market share. North America region has well-developed IT and telecommunication sector, large amount of data is produced by them, this led to development of strong security solution North America region is the dominating player in the encryption software market owing to presence of major players in the market. And government initiatives regarding security of confidential email. The US market contributes highest market revenue in the North America region. Managed services is majorly adopted by users in North America due to its ability to provide solution against virus, spam, denial of service and cyber-attacks.In Europe region, Germany is dominating the encryption software market and generates highest market revenue. As well the emerging economies from UK, France, Russia and Rest of the Europe is playing a key role in developing stringent security solution for protecting data from virus, spam and cyber-attacks.Asia-Pacific region is also one of the prominent players in the market, with high development for email encryption software, encryption freeware and best encryption software for data security. Emerging economies from countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are majorly dominating the encryption software market from the region.Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. In North America region enterprises are more inclined towards managed service solution owing to complete monitoring of customer's security environment and offering dynamic solution against firewalls and network intrusion detection and prevention services.Threat intelligence, research, detection and remediation services are growth factor for encryption software market in North America region. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing market owing to increasing number of internet users, government initiatives and emergence of small and medium enterprises into encryption software solutions.The prominent players in the encryption software market are –• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• Sophos Ltd. (U.S.)• CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel).• Trend Micro Inc. (Japan)• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)• IBM Corporation (U.S.)• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)• Intel Security Group (McAfee) (U.S.)• EMC Corporation (U.S.)• WinMagic Inc. Study Objectives of Encryption Software Market:• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the encryption software market.• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.• To analyze the encryption software market based porter's five force analysis etc.• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of application, deployment, service, organization size and vertical.• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the encryption software market.The regional analysis of encryption software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market as small and medium enterprises are implementing encryption solution for preventing unauthorized access to data and cybercrimes.Intended Audience• Investors and consultants• System Integrators• Government Organizations• Research/Consultancy firms• Technology solution providers• IT Solution ProvidersTABLE OF CONTENTS1 MARKET INTRODUCTION1.1 INTRODUCTION1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS1.2.3 LIMITATIONS1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY2.1 RESEARCH TYPE2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH2.4 FORECAST MODEL2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION3 MARKET DYNAMICS3.1 INTRODUCTION3.2 MARKET DRIVERS3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS6 ENCRYPTION SOFTWAREMARKET, BY SEGMENTS6.1 INTRODUCTION6.2 MARKET STATISTICS6.2.1 BY APPLICATION6.2.1.1 DISK ENCRYPTION6.2.1.2 FILE/FOLDER ENCRYPTION6.2.1.3 COMMUNICATION ENCRYPTION6.2.1.4 DATABASE ENCRYPTION6.2.1.5 CLOUD ENCRYPTION6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT6.2.2.1 CLOUD6.2.2.2 ON-PREMISE6.2.3 BY SERVICE6.2.3.1 PROFESSIONAL DEPLOYMENT6.2.3.2 MANAGED DEPLOYMENT6.2.4 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE6.2.4.1 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES6.2.4.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES6.2.5 BY VERTICAL6.2.5.1 BFSI6.2.5.2 HEALTHCRAE6.2.5.3 GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SECTOR6.2.5.4 RETAIL6.2.5.5 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION6.2.5.6 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE6.2.5.7 OTHERS6.2.6 BY GEOGRAPHY6.2.6.1 NORTH AMERICA6.2.6.2 EUROPE6.2.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC6.2.6.4 REST OF THE WORLD7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS7.2 COMPANY PROFILES7.2.1 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (U.S.)7.2.2 SOPHOS LTD. (U.S.)7.2.3 CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (ISRAEL)7.2.4 TREND MICRO INC. (JAPAN)7.2.5 SYMANTEC CORPORATION (U.S.)7.2.6 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)7.2.7 SAS INSTITUTE INC. (U.S.)7.2.8 INTEL SECURITY GROUP (MCAFEE) (U.S.)7.2.9 EMC CORPORATION (U.S.)7.2.10 WINMAGIC INC. (CANADA)7.2.11 OTHERS