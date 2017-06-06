Encryption Software Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 13 Billion by 2023
Encryption Software Market, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), By Organization SizePUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The regional analysis of encryption software market states that North America region accounts for highest market share. North America region has well-developed IT and telecommunication sector, large amount of data is produced by them, this led to development of strong security solution North America region is the dominating player in the encryption software market owing to presence of major players in the market. And government initiatives regarding security of confidential email. The US market contributes highest market revenue in the North America region. Managed services is majorly adopted by users in North America due to its ability to provide solution against virus, spam, denial of service and cyber-attacks.
In Europe region, Germany is dominating the encryption software market and generates highest market revenue. As well the emerging economies from UK, France, Russia and Rest of the Europe is playing a key role in developing stringent security solution for protecting data from virus, spam and cyber-attacks.
Asia-Pacific region is also one of the prominent players in the market, with high development for email encryption software, encryption freeware and best encryption software for data security. Emerging economies from countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are majorly dominating the encryption software market from the region.
Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on "The Encryption Software Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023".
In North America region enterprises are more inclined towards managed service solution owing to complete monitoring of customer’s security environment and offering dynamic solution against firewalls and network intrusion detection and prevention services.
Threat intelligence, research, detection and remediation services are growth factor for encryption software market in North America region. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing market owing to increasing number of internet users, government initiatives and emergence of small and medium enterprises into encryption software solutions.
The prominent players in the encryption software market are –
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Sophos Ltd. (U.S.)
• CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel).
• Trend Micro Inc. (Japan)
• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)
• Intel Security Group (McAfee) (U.S.)
• EMC Corporation (U.S.)
• WinMagic Inc. (Canada)
Study Objectives of Encryption Software Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the encryption software market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the encryption software market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of application, deployment, service, organization size and vertical.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the encryption software market.
The regional analysis of encryption software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for higher market share. North America region possess highest market share due to major encryption software players present in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market as small and medium enterprises are implementing encryption solution for preventing unauthorized access to data and cybercrimes.
Intended Audience
• Investors and consultants
• System Integrators
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Technology solution providers
• IT Solution Providers
