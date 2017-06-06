Global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Microchip
Quora
Altera
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Atmel Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Xilinx
Lattice Semiconductor
Panasonic
Texas Instruments
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Simple Programmable Logic Devices (SPLD)
Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD)
Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end
users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) for each application, including
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Data Computing
Industrial
Telecom
Others
Table of Contents
Global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market Research Report 2017
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
