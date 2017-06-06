Global Polymerization Catalysts Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 5,242.08 Million By 2021

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbis Research delivers key insights on the global Polymerization Catalysts market in a new report titled “Global Polymerization Catalysts Market-Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2022)” In this report, Orbis Research sheds light on the various factors and trends impacting market growth over the forecast period (2017 – 2022).

The Global Polymerization Catalysts Market is Expected to Value USD 4,008.99 Million In 2016, And Is Likely To Reach USD 5,242.08 Million By 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.51%, during the forecast period, 2016-2021.

Polymerization catalysts are catalysts that are employed to convert a monomer into long chain molecules known as polymers. Polymers are defined as long chain molecules consisting of multiple repeating units or monomers. Polyolefin catalysts, which are used to manufacture polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. dominate the polymerization catalysts market. This is due to growing usage of PE (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE), PP, PVC, etc. in many sectors such as automotive, construction, and many others. Ziegler Natta catalysts are the most renowned catalysts that utilized in the manufacturing of polymers. Ziegler Natta catalysts was the largest catalyst segment of the global polymerization catalysts market. In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for polymerization catalysts.

The market is driven by many factors, such as an increase in the global consumption of polymers owing to the growing need of plastics, continuous development in shale gas boosting demand for polymerization catalysts, and stringent environment regulations. However, the market growth is hindered by the fluctuating prices of raw materials resulting in high manufacturing costs.

The global polymerization catalysts market can be broadly segmented by type, catalyst, application, and geography. By type, the global polymerization catalysts market is segmented into polyolefin catalysts, condensation polymer catalysts, thermosetting polymer catalysts, and additional polymer catalysts. On the basis of catalysts, the market is segmented into Ziegler Natta, single site, peroxide, chromium, and others. By application, the polymerization catalysts market is segmented into various segments: automotive & transportation, coatings & additives, medical, packaging, electronics, building & construction, and others. The market has also been geographically segmented into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), and Middle-East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The continuous R&D activities to improve the quality of the existing catalysts and to develop new catalysts at lower cost is likely to provide numerous opportunities for the global polymerization catalysts market in the near future. Some major companies dominating the market include LyondellBasell, WR Grace, Toho, Mitsui, Sinopec Catalysts, and Univation.

Key Deliverables in the Study

• Market analysis for the global polymerization catalysts market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

• Market definition along with the identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario and prospective opportunities.

• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global polymerization catalysts market on both global and regional scales.

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

• Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and also identify the regions that are still untapped.

