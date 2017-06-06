Skydiving Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.04% and Forecast to 2021
Skydiving Equipment Market 2017
About Skydiving Equipment
Skydiving also called parachuting is an adventure sport that involves jumping from an airplane and performing certain acrobatic maneuvers in freefall. Container or harness systems, canopies, jumpsuits and helmets, and other accessories are the four different types of skydiving equipment required in the sport.
The analysts forecast the global Skydiving Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global skydiving equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types skydiving equipment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Skydiving Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aerodyne Research
• Skylark
• Sun Path Products
• Velocity Sports Equipment
Other prominent vendors
• LB Altimeters
• Mirage Systems
Market driver
• Greater popularity and appeal of skydiving: A competitive sport
Market challenge
• Easy availability of pre-owned and rented skydiving equipment
Market trend
• Advent of action wearable cameras in air sports
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Parent market: Global adventure tourism market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global skydiving equipment market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global skydiving equipment market by product type
• Global skydiving container or harness system market
• Global skydiving canopy market
• Global skydiving jumpsuit and helmet market
• Global skydiving other accessories market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global skydiving equipment market by end-user
• Global skydiving equipment market by recreational users
• Global skydiving equipment market by professional users
PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global skydiving equipment market by distribution channel
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global skydiving equipment market by geography
• Skydiving equipment market in EMEA
• Skydiving equipment market in APAC
• Skydiving equipment market in the Americas
PART 10: Key leading countries
• Skydiving equipment market in the US
• Skydiving equipment market in Germany
• Skydiving equipment market in France
• Skydiving equipment market in Australia
• Skydiving equipment market in Russia
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Advent of action wearable cameras in air sports
• Technological innovations: Improved product features
• Increasing importance of online reviews: A disruption in travel industry
..…..Continued
