Wealth Singapore Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts
Wealth Singapore Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and ForecastPUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis
This report is the result of extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Singapore.
Summary
This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and ultra-HNWIs in Singapore.
It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Scope
• Independent market sizing of Singaporean HNWIs in five wealth bands
• HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2011 to 2015
• HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2020
• HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
• Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
• Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
• Details of the development, challenges and opportunities related to the wealth management and private banking sector in Singapore
• The size of the Singaporean wealth management industry
• Information on private banks
• Detailed wealth management and family office information
• Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
• Singaporean Wealth Report 2016 is an unparalleled resource, and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the report comprises a wide variety of data, created based on over 125,000 HNWIs from around the world in WealthInsight's database.
• With the wealth reports as the foundation for its research and analysis, WealthInsight is able to obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions it covers.
• The report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and ultra-HNWIs. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of HNWIs to 2020, and a comprehensive background of the local economy.
• The report provides an overview of the private banking and wealth management sector.
Key Highlights
• There were 150,404 HNWIs in Singapore in 2015, who collectively held US$779.8 billion in wealth.
• The Singaporean HNWI population decreased by 2.5% in 2015, following a 2.1% increase in 2014.
• The Singaporean HNWI population is forecast to grow by 12.6%, to reach 171,082 in 2020, while HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 20.1% to reach US$959.1 billion.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY
1.1 Definitions
1.2 Reports
1.3 Methodology
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Definitions
4 SINGAPORE KEY FACTS
5 DISTRIBUTION OF WEALTH IN SINGAPORE
5.1 HNWI Volume and Wealth Trends
6 FINDINGS FROM THE WEALTHINSIGHT HNWI DATABASE
6.1 Trends in HNWI Wealth to 2020
…Continued
