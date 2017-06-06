China Amide Herbicides Market 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecast to 2022
Amide herbicides are the third largest herbicide category (after organophosphate herbicides and sulfonylurea herbicides) by market value globally, whose market value accounts for about 9% of the global herbicides total. The rate has been increasing in recent years. In 2014, the global amide herbicides’ market value reached USD2.3 billion, up by 5.3% compared with that in 2013.
China is one of the largest suppliers of amide herbicides in the world. Currently, China can produce over 10 kinds of amide herbicides, and more than 60 companies have registered amide herbicide technical in China. The total capacity of amide herbicides in China exceeds 250,000t/a at present, and the output was about 100,000 tonnes in 2014. About 45% of China’s amide herbicides flow to the oversea market.
Amide herbicides can be widely used in many crops, especially for the pre-emergent control of weeds in broadleaf crop fields. Coupled with the advantages of low cost, long validity and low residue, the domestic demand for amide herbicides takes up around 20%-25% of the total herbicides in terms of consumption volume. The total market value of China’s amide herbicides accounts for about 9% of the global total.
With the internal competition of amide herbicides product and the development of new post-emergent herbicides, amide herbicides’ product mix has changed: the production and consumption shares of acetochlor and alachlor have declined while those of metolachlor have increased.
The Chinese Government has been paying more attention to the agrochemical industry in recent years. In Dec. 2011, it issued the Twelfth Five-Year (2011-2015) Development Plan for Pesticide Industry, which pointed out that the number of Chinese pesticide companies shall be cut down by 30% by 2015. In addition, its supervision on wastewater treatment in the agrochemical industry has become more stringent, and some pesticide enterprises have been shut down or rectified and reformed because of the problem of wastewater treatment. The amide herbicides industry is also under the influence of governmental policies.
In order to fully understand the current industry market aspects of China’s amide herbicides and their future trend, WBISS carried out a special market research for China’s amide herbicides industry and published this report.
China Amide Herbicides Market Report 2016 Edition is a professional and trusted study on the current state of the Chinese amide herbicides industry. With more than 170 tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them fully understand the current Chinese amide herbicides market and their future trend. The report provides reliable data and analysis in the following aspects:
1. Supply situation of China amide herbicides in 2009-H1 2016, segment by product, region and producer, including detailed data about capacity and output, major producers and their production information in 2013-H1 2016.
2. Qualitative analysis for China amide herbicides export in the recent three years, including export specifications, destinations and exporters.
3. Consumption situation of China amide herbicides, segment by product and crop. The detail data include consumption volume and value.
4. Raw materials supply situation in 2009-H1 2016.
5. Supply and demand forecast in 2016-2020, segment by product and crop.
6. Detailed introduction of 10 typical amide herbicides products. For each amide herbicide, the information includes:
Supply situation (total capacity and output), 2009-H1 2016
- Major technical suppliers and their production, 2013-H1 2016
- Potential projects introduction
- Price trends, 2012-H1 2016
- Qualitative analysis for export situation
Consumption situation, segment by formulation and crop, 2010-2015
- Supply and demand forecast in 2016-2020
7. Profile of 10 key amide herbicides players, including company introduction, major pesticides products in each company, company financial data, amide herbicides production, sales data and information.
