Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“China Amide Herbicides Market 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --Amide herbicides are the third largest herbicide category (after organophosphate herbicides and sulfonylurea herbicides) by market value globally, whose market value accounts for about 9% of the global herbicides total. The rate has been increasing in recent years. In 2014, the global amide herbicides’ market value reached USD2.3 billion, up by 5.3% compared with that in 2013.China is one of the largest suppliers of amide herbicides in the world. Currently, China can produce over 10 kinds of amide herbicides, and more than 60 companies have registered amide herbicide technical in China. The total capacity of amide herbicides in China exceeds 250,000t/a at present, and the output was about 100,000 tonnes in 2014. About 45% of China’s amide herbicides flow to the oversea market.Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1307063-amide-herbicides-china-report-2016-edition Amide herbicides can be widely used in many crops, especially for the pre-emergent control of weeds in broadleaf crop fields. Coupled with the advantages of low cost, long validity and low residue, the domestic demand for amide herbicides takes up around 20%-25% of the total herbicides in terms of consumption volume. The total market value of China’s amide herbicides accounts for about 9% of the global total.With the internal competition of amide herbicides product and the development of new post-emergent herbicides, amide herbicides’ product mix has changed: the production and consumption shares of acetochlor and alachlor have declined while those of metolachlor have increased.The Chinese Government has been paying more attention to the agrochemical industry in recent years. In Dec. 2011, it issued the Twelfth Five-Year (2011-2015) Development Plan for Pesticide Industry, which pointed out that the number of Chinese pesticide companies shall be cut down by 30% by 2015. In addition, its supervision on wastewater treatment in the agrochemical industry has become more stringent, and some pesticide enterprises have been shut down or rectified and reformed because of the problem of wastewater treatment. The amide herbicides industry is also under the influence of governmental policies.In order to fully understand the current industry market aspects of China’s amide herbicides and their future trend, WBISS carried out a special market research for China’s amide herbicides industry and published this report.China Amide Herbicides Market Report 2016 Edition is a professional and trusted study on the current state of the Chinese amide herbicides industry. With more than 170 tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them fully understand the current Chinese amide herbicides market and their future trend. The report provides reliable data and analysis in the following aspects:1. Supply situation of China amide herbicides in 2009-H1 2016, segment by product, region and producer, including detailed data about capacity and output, major producers and their production information in 2013-H1 2016.2. Qualitative analysis for China amide herbicides export in the recent three years, including export specifications, destinations and exporters.3. Consumption situation of China amide herbicides, segment by product and crop. The detail data include consumption volume and value.4. Raw materials supply situation in 2009-H1 2016.5. Supply and demand forecast in 2016-2020, segment by product and crop.6. Detailed introduction of 10 typical amide herbicides products. For each amide herbicide, the information includes:Supply situation (total capacity and output), 2009-H1 2016- Major technical suppliers and their production, 2013-H1 2016- Potential projects introduction- Price trends, 2012-H1 2016- Qualitative analysis for export situationConsumption situation, segment by formulation and crop, 2010-2015- Supply and demand forecast in 2016-20207. Profile of 10 key amide herbicides players, including company introduction, major pesticides products in each company, company financial data, amide herbicides production, sales data and information.Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1307063-amide-herbicides-china-report-2016-edition Table of ContentsResearch scope and methodologyI Introduction of China herbicides industryI-1 China herbicides supply situation, 2006-2015I-2 China herbicides consumption situation, 2006-2015II Supply situation of amide herbicides in ChinaII-1 Total supply situation, 2009-H1 2016II-2 Segment by region, 2009-H1 2016II-3 Segment by product, 2009-H1 2016II-4 Segment by manufacturer, 2009-H1 2016III Export situation of amide herbicides in ChinaIII-1 Total export volume, 2009-2015III-2 Segment by product, 2009-2015IV Consumption situation of amide herbicides in ChinaIV-1 Total consumption situation (volume and value), 2009-2015IV-2 Segment by product (volume and value), 2009-2015IV-3 Segment by crop (volume), 2011-2015V Introduction of 10 typical amide herbicide productsV-1 AcetochlorV-1.1 Supply situation, 2009-H1 20156V-1.2 Producer, 2013-H1 2016V-1.3 Price, 2009-H1 2016V-1.4 Export situationV-1.5 Consumption situation (by formulation and by crop), 2009-2015V-1.6 Supply and demand forecast, 2016-2020V-2 ButachlorV-3 MetolachlorV-4 PretilachlorV-5 MefenacetV-6 PropisochlorV-7 PropanilV-8 AlachlorV-9 NapropamideV-10 S-metolachlorV-11 OthersVI China amide herbicides supply and demand forecast, 2016-2020VI-1 Influencing factorsVI-2 Demand forecast to 2020VI-3 Supply forecast to 2020VII Profile of 10 key amide herbicides producersVII-1 Shandong Binnong Technology Co., Ltd.VII -1.1 Basic informationVII -1.2 Company introductionVII -1.3 Shareholder structureVII -1.4 Business performance, 2011-2015VII -1.5 Amide herbicides production and sale situation, 2013-H1 2016VII-2 Jiangsu Changlong Chemicals Co., Ltd.VII-3 Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd.VII-4 J Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd.VII-5 Shangyu Nutrichem Co., Ltd.VII-6 Anhui Futian Agrochemical Co., Ltd.VII-7 Hangzhou Nutrichem Co., Ltd.VII-8 Shandong Vicome Greenland Chemical Co., Ltd.VII-9 Shandong Determination Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.VII-10 Agriculture Development in Henan Agrochemical Co., Ltd...…..ContinuedBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1307063