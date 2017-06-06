Nano and Microsatellite Market 2017 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2022

Nano and Microsatellite Industry

The term "microsatellite" or "microsat" is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term "nanosatellite" or "nanosat" is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nano and Microsatellite in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nano and Microsatellite market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nano and Microsatellite Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nano and Microsatellite, with sales, revenue, and price of Nano and Microsatellite, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nano and Microsatellite, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue…….



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nano and Microsatellite Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Microsatellite

1.2.2 Nanosatellite

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 National Security

1.3.2 Science & Environment

1.3.3 Commerce

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lockheed Martin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lockheed Martin Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Northrop Gruman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Northrop Gruman Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Raytheon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Raytheon Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dynetics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Dynetics Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Surrey Satellite Technology

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Surrey Satellite Technology Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Axelspace

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Axelspace Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Sierra Nevada

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Sierra Nevada Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Clyde Space

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Clyde Space Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Planet Labs

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Nano and Microsatellite Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Planet Labs Nano and Microsatellite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

