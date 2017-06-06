Global Dairy Herd Management Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Summary
This report studies Dairy Herd Management in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Afimilk
Delaval
GEA Group
Lely Holding
Boumatic
Farmwizard
Infovet
SCR Dairy
SUM-IT
Valley Agriculture Software
By types, the market can be split into
Hardware and Systems
Software
Type III
By Application, the market can be split into
Cattle ranch
Other
Application 3
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
