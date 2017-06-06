China Microbial Pesticides Market 2017 Supply, Consumption, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“China Microbial Pesticides Market 2017 Supply, Consumption, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
China Microbial Pesticides Market 2017
The China Microbial Pesticides Market Report 2015 Edition is a professional and trusted study on Chinese microbial pesticides industry. With more than 100 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them full understand the current and future trend of China microbial pesticides market.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1307031-china-microbial-pesticides-market-report-2015-edition
In this report, you can get the detailed information and insights as follows:
1. Registration of China microbial pesticides as of May 2015, including registration product, types of formulation, registration situation for key microbial pesticides players.
2. Supply situation of China microbial pesticides in 2010-H1 2015, includeing detailed data about capacity and output.
3. Qualitative analysis for China microbial pesticides export situation in recent years including specifications, destinations/origins.
4. Consumption situation of China microbial pesticides, segment by products and crops. The detailed data includes consumption volume and value, ex-factory price, retail price and unit use-cost for major microbial pesticides products.
5. Supply and demand forecast in 2015-2020 and the key driving factors.
6. Detail introduction of 10 typical microbial pesticide products. For each microbial pesticide, the information includes detailed supply data and development trend analysis in recent 5-6 years, major producers and their production situations, price trend in recent few years and the influence factors, export situation, total consumption volume and value and the detail consumption situation segment by formulation and by crop.
7. Profile of 10 key microbial pesticides players, including contact information, microbial pesticides products and their production.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1307031-china-microbial-pesticides-market-report-2015-edition
Table of Contents
Research Scope and Methodology
1 China Microbial Pesticides Registration Situation
2 Supply Situations of China Microbial Pesticides
2.1 Total supply situations, 2009-H1 2015
2.2 Segment by product, 2009-H1 2015
3 Consumption Situations of China Microbial Pesticides
3.1 Total consumption situations (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.2 Segment by product (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.3 Segment by crop (Volume), 2010-2014
4 Introductions of 10 Typical Microbial Pesticides Products
4.1 Abamectin
4.1.1 Supply situation, 2009-H1 2015
4.1.2 Producer, 2013-H1 2015
4.1.3 Price, 2012-May. 2015
4.1.4 Export situation
4.1.5 Consumption situation (By formulation and By crop), 2010-2014
4.1.6 Supply and demand forecast, 2015-2020
4.2 Agricultural antibiotic 120
4.3 Bacillus cereus
4.4 Bacillus subtilis
4.5 Bacillus thuringiensis
4.6 Heliothis armigera NPV
4.7 Jingangmycin
4.8 Kasugamycin
4.9 Polyoxin
4.10 Spinosad
5 China Microbial Pesticides Supply and Demand Forecast, 2015-2020
6 Profile of 10 Key Microbial Pesticides Players
..…..Continued
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1307031
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here