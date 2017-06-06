Smart Cities Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Cities Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research DatabasePUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Cities Industry
Latest Report on Smart Cities Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study
This report studies the Smart Cities market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Smart Cities market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Smart Cities market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Cities. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Smart Cities in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Smart Cities market, including IBM, Cisco, Schneider electric, Siemens, Microsoft, Hitachi, Huawei, Ericsson, Toshiba, Urban.Us, Enevo, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zerocycle, MuniRent, TransitScreen, Milieu, Ayyeka, Connecthings, GE Powe.
The On the basis of product, the Smart Cities market is primarily split into
Urban Planning
Grid/Energy
Parking
Environmental Sensors
Traffic/Transit
Water Usage/Quality
Waste Managements
Lightning
Health Care
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Governments
Non-Profit Organization
Individuals
Some Major Points from Table of content:
2017-2022 Smart Cities Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Smart Cities Market Overview
2.1 Smart Cities Product Overview
2.2 Smart Cities Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Urban Planning
2.2.2 Grid/Energy
2.2.3 Parking
2.2.4 Environmental Sensors
2.3 Global Smart Cities Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Smart Cities Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Smart Cities Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Smart Cities Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Smart Cities Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Smart Cities Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
3 Smart Cities Application/End Users
3.1 Smart Cities Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Governments
3.1.2 Non-Profit Organization
3.1.3 Individuals
3.2 Global Smart Cities Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.2.2 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Smart Cities Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.3.2 United States Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
4 Smart Cities Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global Smart Cities Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Europe
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.1.7 United States
4.2 Global Smart Cities Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.2 Global Smart Cities Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.3 Global Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.4 North America Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.5 Europe Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.7 South America Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.9 United States Smart Cities Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
Continued…..
