Global Oilfield Service Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global marketPUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
This report studies the global Oilfield Service market, analyzes and researches the Oilfield Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Halliburton Company
Schlumberger Limited
Weatherford Internation
Superior Energy
National OilWell Varco
Archer Limited
GE Oil & Gas
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1164752-global-oilfield-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Oilfield Service can be split into
Coiled Tubing Service
Well Completion Equipment
Oil Country Tubular Goods
Well Intervention
Others
Market segment by Application, Oilfield Service can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1164752-global-oilfield-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents
Global Oilfield Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Oilfield Service
1.1 Oilfield Service Market Overview
1.1.1 Oilfield Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Oilfield Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Oilfield Service Market by Type
1.3.1 Coiled Tubing Service
1.3.2 Well Completion Equipment
1.3.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods
1.3.4 Well Intervention
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Oilfield Service Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Onshore
1.4.2 Offshore
2 Global Oilfield Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Oilfield Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Halliburton Company
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Schlumberger Limited
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Weatherford Internation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Superior Energy
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 National OilWell Varco
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Archer Limited
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 GE Oil & Gas
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Oilfield Service Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Oilfield Service Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Oilfield Service Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Oilfield Service in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Oilfield Service
…
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1164752
Continued....
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here