Global Virtual Training Market 2017 Share,Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Virtual Training Market:

Executive Summary
Executive Summary
In the last several years, global market of Virtual Training developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 17.9 %. In 2016, global revenue of Virtual Training is nearly 30.8 million USD.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Virtual Training in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
Other
The major players in global Virtual Training market include
L-3 Link Simulation & Training
CAE
Boeing
Thales
FlightSafety
Airbus
Lockheed Martin
BAE Systems
Raytheon
Cubic
Rheinmetall Defence
ANSYS
Saab
Elbit Systems
Rockwell Collins
On the basis of type, the Virtual Training market is primarily split into
Hardware
Software
On the basis on the application, this report covers
Military
Civil Aviation
Medical
Entertainment
Other
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Virtual Training 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Virtual Training 1
1.2 Classification of Virtual Training 2
1.2.1 Hardware 3
1.2.2 Software 4
1.3 Applications of Virtual Training 4
1.3.1 Military 5
1.3.2 Civil Aviation 6
1.3.3 Medical 6
1.3.4 Entertainment 7
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Virtual Training 8
1.5 Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Virtual Training 9
1.5.1 Industry Overview of Virtual Training 9
1.5.2 Global Major Regions Status of Virtual Training 10
1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Virtual Training 10
1.7 Industry News Analysis of Virtual Training 11
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Virtual Training 14
2.1 Raw Material Suppliers Analysis of Virtual Training 14
2.2 Components Suppliers Analysis of Virtual Training 17
2.3 Labor Cost 18
2.3.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 19
2.3.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 21
2.3.3 Asia Labor Costs Analysis 23
2.4 Other Costs Analysis 25
2.4.1 USA Other Cost Analysis 25
2.4.2 Europe Other Cost Analysis 26
2.4.3 China Other Cost Analysis 27
2.5 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Virtual Training 29
2.6 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Virtual Training 30
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Virtual Training 31
3.1 Revenue and Founded Date of Global Virtual Training Major Manufacturers in 2016 31
3.2 Headquarter of Global Virtual Training Major Manufacturers in 2016 31
3.3 Product Types of Global Virtual Training Major Manufacturers in 2016 32
4 Revenue Analysis of Virtual Training by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 34
4.1 Global Revenue of Virtual Training by Regions 2012-2017 34
4.2 Global and Major Regions Revenue and Growth Rate of Virtual Training 2012-2017 35
4.3 Global Revenue of Virtual Training by Types 2012-2017 38
4.4 Global Revenue of Virtual Training by Manufacturers 2012-2017 39
5 Gross Margin Analysis of Virtual Training by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 43
5.1 Gross Margin Analysis of Virtual Training by Regions 2012-2017 43
5.2 Gross Margin Analysis of Virtual Training by Types 2012-2017 44
5.3 Gross Margin Analysis of Virtual Training by Manufacturers 2012-2017 44
6 Consumption Value of Virtual Training by Regions, and Applications 46
6.1 Global Consumption Value of Virtual Training by Regions 2012-2017 46
6.2 Global and Major Regions Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Virtual Training 2012-2017 48
6.3 Global Consumption Value of Virtual Training by Applications 2012-2017 51
7 Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Virtual Training 53
7.1 Supply, Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 53
7.2 Global Revenue, Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 54
7.3 North America Revenue, Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 54
7.4 Europe Revenue, Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 55
7.5 APAC Revenue, Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 55
7.6 MEA Revenue, Revenue, Import, Export and Consumption of Virtual Training 2012-2017 56
…CONTINUED
