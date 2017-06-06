Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global marketPUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market, analyzes and researches the Oilfield Equipment Rental development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Halliburton Company
Schlumberger Limited
Weatherford International
Superior Energy Service
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1342941-global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Oilfield Equipment Rental can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Others
Market segment by Application, Oilfield Equipment Rental can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1342941-global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents
Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Oilfield Equipment Rental
1.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Overview
1.1.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Type
1.3.1 Drilling Equipment
1.3.2 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
1.3.3 Fishing Equipment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Onshore
1.4.2 Offshore
2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Halliburton Company
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Schlumberger Limited
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Weatherford International
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Superior Energy Service
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Oilfield Equipment Rental in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Oilfield Equipment Rental
…
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1342941
Continued....
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here