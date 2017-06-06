Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
This report focuses on the top players in global market
This report studies the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market, analyzes and researches the Microbiome Sequencing Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Baseclear
Clinical-Microbiomics
Molzym
Zymo Research
Rancho Biosciences
Microbiome
Openbiome
Resphera Biosciences
MR DNA
Ubiome
Shanghai Realbio Technology
Diversigen
Merieux Nutrisciences
Metabiomics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Microbiome Sequencing Services can be split into
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
Pyrosequencing
Sanger Sequencing
Other
Market segment by Application, Microbiome Sequencing Services can be split into
Dry labs
Wet Labs
Table of Contents
Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Microbiome Sequencing Services
1.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
1.3.2 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
1.3.3 Pyrosequencing
1.3.4 Sanger Sequencing
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Dry labs
1.4.2 Wet Labs
2 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Baseclear
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Clinical-Microbiomics
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Molzym
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Zymo Research
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Rancho Biosciences
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Microbiome
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Openbiome
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Resphera Biosciences
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 MR DNA
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Ubiome
3.12 Shanghai Realbio Technology
3.13 Diversigen
3.14 Merieux Nutrisciences
3.15 Metabiomics
4 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Microbiome Sequencing Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Microbiome Sequencing Services
…
Continued....
