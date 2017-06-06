China Bio Insecticides Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
China Bio-insecticides Market 2017
Bio-insecticides are usually inherently less toxic than conventional chemical insecticides, and have the advantages of no pollution, no residue, and high efficiency. With people’s raising awareness of pesticide residues in food, environment protection and sustainable development, the application of bio-insecticides have a great breakthrough in the past years. bio-insecticides will have a good prospect in the future.
The China bio-insecticides Market Report 2015 Edition is a professional and trusted study on Chinese bio-insecticides industry. With more than 80 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them full understand the current and future trend of China bio-insecticides market.
In this report, you can get the detailed information and insights as follows:
1. Registration of China bio-insecticides as of May 2015, including registration product, types of formulation, registration situation for key bio-insecticides players.
2. Supply situation of China bio-insecticides in 2010-H1 2015, includeing detailed data about capacity and output.
3. Qualitative analysis for China bio-insecticides export situation in recent years including specifications, destinations/origins.
4. Consumption situation of China bio-insecticides, segment by products and crops. The detailed data includes consumption volume and value, ex-factory price, retail price and unit use-cost for major bio-insecticides products.
5. Supply and demand forecast in 2015-2020 and the key driving factors.
6. Detail introduction of 8 typical bio-insecticides products. For each bio-insecticide, the information includes detailed supply data and development trend analysis in recent 5-6 years, major producers and their production situations, price trend in recent few years and the influence factors, export situation, total consumption volume and value and the detail consumption situation segment by formulation and by crop.
7. Profile of 10 key bio-insecticides players, including contact information, bio-insecticides products and their production.
Table of Contents
Research Scope and Methodology
1 China Bio-insecticides Registration Situation
2 Supply Situations of China Bio-insecticides
2.1 Total supply situations, 2009-H1 2015
2.2 Segment by product, 2009-H1 2015
3 Consumption Situations of China Bio-insecticides
3.1 Total consumption situations (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.2 Segment by product (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.3 Segment by crop (Volume), 2010-2014
4 Introductions of 8 Typical Bio-insecticides Products
4.1 Abamectin
4.1.1 Supply situation, 2009-H1 2015
4.1.2 Producer, 2013-H1 2015
4.1.3 Price, 2012-May. 2015
4.1.4 Export situation
4.1.5 Consumption situation (By formulation and By crop), 2010-2014
4.1.6 Supply and demand forecast, 2015-2020
4.2 Azadirachtin
4.3 Bacillus thuringiensis
4.4 Heliothis armigera NPV
4.5 Matrine
4.6 Pyrethrins
4.7 Rotenone
4.8 Spinosad
5 China Bio-insecticides Supply and Demand Forecast, 2015-2020
6 Profile of 10 Key Bio-insecticides Players
..…..Continued
