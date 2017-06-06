Flowplayer and Lemonwhale merger creates global leader in video platforms with superior performance and user experience

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Flowplayer, a privately held company in Finland specializing in online video players, and Lemonwhale, a privately held company in Sweden specializing in video platforms, announced that they will merge. The merger creates an online video platform and player proposition with the best performance and end-user experience in the market, and a global leader in deployed online video players.

* Flowplayer brings a global footprint, with the third most deployed online video player behind YouTube and Vimeo

* Lemonwhale brings a leading video platform for premium publishers, with premium customers across five continents

* Merger will unify innovative technologies from each to create an online video platform that benefits existing and new customers to drive audience engagement and revenues

The new combined company will serve prominent customers with the highest expectations for performance and user experience including enterprise customers Mercedes-Benz, NASA and IBM; content owners including Disney and Universal; publishers including Bonnier, Schibsted and La Nación; broadcasters including Discovery and Yle.

The new company will continue to be privately held, and will operate under the Flowplayer brand. Emanuel Viklund, Lemonwhale’s CEO, will be the CEO of the combined company. Anssi Piirainen, CEO of Flowplayer, will join the management team and drive the transition to a single company.

"Flowplayer is proud to join forces with Lemonwhale’s leading video platform,” says Anssi Piirainen, previous CEO at Flowplayer. “They complement us with an extensive video platform that will benefit our current and future customers. Even more importantly, they share our vision of providing the best performing video solution with a great user experience."

"We have been focused on providing the best user experience and highest performing solution and our previous interaction with Flowplayer has been exceptional. The massive deployment they have achieved for their online video player is amazing, and serves as proof of their performance standards,” says Emanuel Viklund, current CEO at Lemonwhale and new CEO at Flowplayer. “I am deeply excited by the opportunity this merger creates. The new Flowplayer company has an established base beyond that of any similar competitor."

The lead advisor on the transaction is PwC.

Contact persons

Emanuel Viklund

CEO, Flowplayer

+46 76 222 78 53 or +1 917 675-3457

emanuel.viklund@flowplayer.org

https://flowplayer.org

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "should", "would", "potential", "continue", and variations or negatives of these words. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this press release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.