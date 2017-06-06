China Bio Pesticides Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
China Bio-pesticides Market 2017
Bio-pesticides are a certain type of pesticides derived from such natural materials as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. Bio-pesticides are usually inherently less toxic than conventional chemical pesticides, and have the advantages of no pollution, no residue, and high efficiency. With people’s raising awareness of pesticide residues in food, environment protection and sustainable development, the application of bio-pesticides have a great breakthrough in the past years. Bio-pesticides will have a good prospect in the future.
The global consumption of bio-pesticides kept a sharply increase in the past few years, with a CAGR of 18%-20% in 2007-2014. China is one of important bio-pesticides supply and consumption country. There are more than 200 bio-pesticides producers and over 20 kinds of commercialized bio-pesticides in China at present. The market value of bio-pesticides in China accounted for about 10%-15% of the globally.
In 28th May, 2015, Sichuan Hebang Corporation Limited announced that it is planning to acquire an oversea bio-pesticides company. In oversea market, CBC has acquired Intrachem Bio Italia in 2012, Bayer has acquired AgraQuest and Prophyta in 2012 and 2013 respectively, BASF has acquired Becker Underwood in 2012 and Syngenta has acquired Pasteuria in 2012. In addition, BASF pointed out a combination product of chemical pesticides and bio-pesticides as the most effective solution in crop protection. From all indication, bio-pesticides have been paid more and more attention.
The China Bio-pesticides Market Report 2015 Edition is a professional and trusted study on Chinese bio-pesticides industry. With more than 170 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them full understand the current and future trend of China bio-pesticides market.
In this report, you can get the detailed information and insights as follows:
1. Registration of China bio-pesticides as of May 2015, including registration product, types of formulation, registration situation for key bio-pesticides players.
2. Supply situation of China bio-pesticides in 2010-H1 2015, includeing detailed data about capacity and output.
3. Qualitative analysis for China bio-pesticides export situation in recent years including specifications, destinations/origins.
4. Consumption situation of China bio-pesticides, segment by products and crops. The detailed data includes consumption volume and value, ex-factory price, retail price and unit use-cost for major bio-pesticides products.
5. Supply and demand forecast in 2015-2020 and the key driving factors.
6. Detail introduction of 17 typical bio-pesticide products. For each bio-pesticide, the information includes detailed supply data and development trend analysis in recent 5-6 years, major producers and their production situations, price trend in recent few years and the influence factors, export situation, total consumption volume and value and the detail consumption situation segment by formulation and by crop.
7. Profile of 20 key bio-pesticides players, including contact information, bio-pesticides products and their production.
Table of Contents
Research Scope and Methodology
1 China Bio-pesticides Registration Situation
2 Supply Situation of China Bio-pesticides
2.1 Total supply situation, 2009-H1 2015
2.2 Segment by product, 2009-H1 2015
3 Consumption Situation of China Bio-pesticides
3.1 Total consumption situation (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.2 Segment by category and by product (Volume and Value), 2010-2014
3.3 Segment by crop (Volume), 2010-2014
4 Introductions of 17 Typical Bio-pesticide Products
4.1 Microbial pesticides
4.1.1 Abamectin
4.1.1.1 Supply situation, 2009-H1 2015
4.1.1.2 Producer, 2013-H1 2015
4.1.1.3 Price, 2012-May. 2015
4.1.1.4 Export situation
4.1.1.5 Consumption situation (By formulation and By crop), 2010-2014
4.1.1.6 Supply and demand forecast, 2015-2020
4.1.2 Agricultural antibiotic 120
4.1.3 Bacillus cereus
4.1.4 Bacillus subtilis
4.1.5 Bacillus thuringiensis
4.1.6 Heliothis armigera NPV
4.1.7 Jingangmycin
4.1.8 Kasugamycin
4.1.9 Polyoxin
4.1.10 Spinosad
4.2 Plant-Incorporated-Protectants
4.2.1 Azadirachtin
4.2.2 Brassinolide
4.2.3 Matrine
4.2.4 Pyrethrins
4.2.5 Rotenone
4.3 Biochemical pesticides
4.3.1 Gibberellic acid
4.3.2 Oligosaccharins
5 China Bio-pesticides Supply and Demand Forecast, 2015-2020
5.1 Demand forecast
5.2 Supply forecast
6 Profile of 20 Key Bio-pesticides Players
..…..Continued
