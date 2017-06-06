TRIM® MicroSol® 590XT receives Bombardier approval
TRIM® MicroSol® 590XT receives Bombardier approval in usage areas A, C, & D (full approval).
“MicroSol 590XT not only meets the demands of specific aerospace customers, but is also environmentally compliant for global regulations. With a full approval, Bombardier and its subcontractors can utilize a single coolant for wide application ranges.” stated Master Fluid Solutions’ Director of Global Aerospace Strategic Business Unit, Monte Dhatt.
MicroSol 590XT improves on the proven performance of previous generations with a robust stability package using environmentally safe ingredients. The formula is a favorite of production mangers, environmental advocates, and safety professionals. MicroSol 590XT is free of chlorine, triazine, formaldehyde releasers, phenols, boron, DCHA, and secondary amines. It dramatically extends useful life without the need for tank-side biocides or fungicides. MicroSol 590XT provides superior corrosion inhibition on all ferrous and nonferrous metals and keeps parts and machines very clean to reduce maintenance and production time.
MicroSol 590XT is low foaming for todays demanding high-pressure, high-volume applications and it provides an optimized combination of cooling and lubricity to titanium, aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and Inconel® machining applications.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Bombardier vehicles, services, and most of all, Bombardier’s employees are what make them a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and they are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.3 billion.
Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.
About Master Fluid Solutions — November 13, 1951 Master Chemical Corporation is founded. April 12, 2017 Master Chemical changes its name to Master Fluid Solutions. Working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, Master Fluid Solutions develops and markets a full line of specialty cutting and grinding fluids, cutting oils, concentrated washing and cleaning compounds, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brand trademarks. These products are environmentally sound, and when used in conjunction with Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems, are the most durable and stable fluid products available anywhere today. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use our products, the protection of our planet, and the overall impact on our customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions serves customers globally. For further information, contact a local distributor, who can be found at http://www.2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit http://www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo: TRIM® MicroSol® 590XT – Milling,
