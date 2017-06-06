Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends and Foresight
Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Information by Modality (Market statistics, Multimodal biometric) By Motility (Fixed, Mobile), by ApplicationPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario
The global Biometric Authentication Identification Market has evolved though several advancements both in hardware and software. The massive proliferation of Smartphones and tablets has been largely responsible for ramping up the sales for the global market. Growing Popularity of Wearable Technology, Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Services, Provision of Second/Third Level of Security Using Multimodal Biometric Authentication Systems, Increasing Government Support through Organizations such as DHS (Homeland Security), Increasing Adoption of Biometric Authentication in Banking And Healthcare Sector (E-Banking And Mobile Payments) and Increased Security & Convenience for Consumers. These drivers ensure the fast growth of the Biometric industry.
Segments
The market for Biometric Authentication & Identification is segmented in mainly three parts i.e. by Modality, Motility, Application and its various sub-segments. By modality include Market statistics, Classification of biometric systems and Multimodal biometric systems. Whereas by motility include Fixed and Mobile. Furthermore, the segments by application include Enterprise, Banking and financial institutions, Government, Healthcare, Consumer electronics and Retail and commerce.
Key Players
• 3M Cogent
• Anviz Global
• Apple Inc
• Aware Inc
• Bio-Key International Inc
• Cognitec Systems
• Crossmatch Technologies
• Diamond Fortress Technologies
• Fingerprint Cards AB
• Fujitsu Global
• Synaptics Inc
Regional Analysis of Biometric Authentication & Identification
North America dominated the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market with the largest market share. The European market for Biometric Authentication & Identification is expected to grow at high GAGR (2016-2027). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at good CAGR from 2017 to 2027.
Study Objectives of Biometric Authentication & Identification
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Biometric Authentication & Identification market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Products, Application, Technology and its sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market
The report for Biometric Authentication & Identification Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
